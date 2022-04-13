Rehab, Redemption, Recovery
How Kenny Landis lost his leg but gained a new perspective
It’s 6 p.m. sharp on a Tuesday night. This is late January and snow is on the ground from the weekend before. Lots of it. And the temperature is a blustery if not air constricting five degrees. The parking lot at the Fitness Evolution gym is nearly emptied – except for maybe the vehicles driven by staff members of the business. And Kenny Landis seems to show up out of nowhere on a bicycle.
A native of Frostburg who now lives about two miles away from this gym in LaVale, this is Kenny’s routine. He rides his bike to this gym at least twice a week – if not more – to work out here for about two hours and then he pedals back home again.
“Oh yeah,” he says, hopping off the bike, wearing an Alice in Chains ball cap and workout clothes for his evening ahead. “It’s just what I do these days and it’s something I’m just used to doing now. I don’t mind it. I don’t even think it’s that cold.”
Then the interview begins – with reporter and subject sitting across from each other – discussing what is intended to be a feature story on physical fitness and exercise. Kenny Landis has been recommended to this magazine as someone we should speak to on the subject of health and wellness. The 1995 Beall High School graduate and father of two – aged 10 and nine -- is prepared to tell his story of how and why he became motivated to get back into shape at age 45 and the reporter is prepared to listen to tips that include crunches, lunges, and dead lifts.
But it soon becomes evident that the story of Kenny Landis is not just one of “working out” at a gym – of collecting a few thoughts on what the daily or weekly regimen should be.
That was the story the reporter talking to him expected to hear. Until Kenny removed his left leg like most of us would remove our coat and hat.
“So yeah, everyone wants to know how I lost my leg,” Kenny says, with a highly sophisticated prosthetic sitting propped up next to him. And yes, it does seem an odd but natural start to the conversation. He admits he usually answers with “long story” but this time, he is ready to tell it. From the beginning.
“I was in Burlington, West Virginia at an event called Thunder Valley and it was just something to do. I was pretty fearless at that time. Invincible. Nothing bad could happen to me. And I will be brutally honest. It was alcohol and drug related.”
Kenny Landis admits to “having a big issue” with alcohol and drug use when he was younger. Five minutes into our talk, he brings up a meeting he is scheduled to lead for a local Alcoholics Anonymous chapter. He has reached a point in his life where he says he has decided to be brutally honest with anyone who asks.
“I was progressively getting into ATV racing. I had a 250 RTV Three Wheeler Honda. I liked the design and the way they looked. I actually bought it for myself as a graduation present. I stripped that bike down and rebuilt it. Then I had it maxed out for drag racing,” he says. “After experimenting with fuels, I tried an oxidated fuel that gives the gas a boost. Then that thing ran smoother and faster and brought that bike to life.”
From there, Kenny decided he would enter races and compete for prize money. He was in his early 20s and it was a lifestyle that seemed attractive to him – racing, drinking, drug use, women cheering him on from the stands and then greeting him at a local bar later. He could be a local legend and a rock star in his field. At least that’s what he told himself.
“I was undefeated as an ATV drag racer. I was a champion, you know. For years. In my class. Man, with the ATV I had then when that light turned green, it was like riding a bull. I was a really good rider. I mean, I was pretty amazing,” he recalls. “After a few years, there were people competing just to compete with me, because they wanted to beat me. I saw that as people entering my territory and being a big dog about it, there was no way I was letting anyone beat my ass. I raced in West Virginia and anything goes there. You can put anything in your vehicle.”
Then the adrenalin kicked in for the sport and Kenny remembers the thrill of winning.
“There was a guy who came down from Pennsylvania and he was my biggest competition. That green light went off and I chased his ass down. I went by him and I did a wheelie as I passed him. After the race he wanted to talk about regulations but I reminded him what state he was in and I never heard from him again.”
From that competition forward, Kenny was convinced he was unbeatable.
“My goal was to be undefeated. I knew from that race that anytime I entered a race, I was entering it to win it,” he says.
And then came the race that would alter his life. The morning of the event he says he woke up with an uneasy feeling about the day. This particular day felt different.
“Going into that competition, something felt off – something about the day didn’t feel right. I didn’t want to go. My buddies had to literally throw me in the truck to go to the race,” he remembers. “Before we left, my dad was out working in the yard and I asked him if he was coming to the race and he said no and it made me sad. I think something inside of me knew the next time I saw my dad, my whole life would be different. I just had a feeling that day that something was going to happen.”
Indeed. Something did.
“We get down to the track and admittedly I had been drinking. I mean drinking. I used to drink before I raced to get up the courage to race. Don’t ask me how I did it. But on this day, I couldn’t focus. The whole day felt really weird.”
Kenny says twilight was setting in and he felt a shift.
“There was a weird change in the air. I can’t explain it. Something felt different,” he says.
During the race, Kenny placed the ATV in second gear and did a wheelie on it. It was his signature “grandstanding” move. At that moment, the additive he had mixed with his fuel – the one he had relied on many times to give his vehicle the kick it needed – betrayed him. The bike jerked forward suddenly and quickly.
“A second later, it literally felt like someone yanked me by the shoulders and pulled me off the bike. And in my mind I kept thinking, I am going to crash this bike and it’s going to land on top of me,” Kenny say. “Sure enough, my left leg hit the wheel coming down and snapped it. Within a fraction of a second, my leg was wrapped around that tire and I was pulled under the bike. That bike dragged me another 25 feet down the track before it stopped and fell on top of me.”
At the moment of impact – with man melded with machine in a twisted marriage of metal and flesh, Kenny knew the damage was severe.
“I knew I was messed up. I actually tried to unwrap my own leg,” he recalls with great clarity. “People and paramedics were suddenly everywhere and I had people talking to me and trying to keep me focused. But I don’t remember faces. I remember everyone being dark figures, like shadows.”
After being life flighted to Morgantown, he underwent surgery to reattach his severed left leg.
“They actually reattached my leg and when I woke up and saw it reattached I told them I didn’t want it reattached. It was mangled and didn’t even look like my leg and I didn’t want it attached to me. I told them I wanted it off and they took it off.”
For the next 18 months, Kenny Landis recovered from the gruesome accident. He was fitted with his first prosthetic which was not – as he recalls – a great experience. Then he had one especially designed and made for his body and he had to learn to walk again using it. The physical therapy and recovery were grueling, he says.
“It was painful. It’s not something I would recommend anyone go through. But out of that I knew I had to rebuild my life,” he says. “I knew I had to get healthy and I knew I wanted to get physically fit. But to be honest, I only worked on the physical side of that. I focused on learning to adapt to life without my left leg. But I didn’t work on my mental health. I still had the addiction issues to deal with.”
It wouldn’t be for years later – after Kenny had fully recovered from losing his leg – that he realized he had more healing and more work on himself to do.
“You would think the wakeup call would be losing my leg. You would think that would have been my rock bottom. But it wasn’t. I didn’t hit my own rock bottom for six more years after the accident. It was alcohol. It was heroin. It was crack. I felt a lot of times like I was on a diving board – the high dive – looking down. And the pool was empty,” he says. “It got to a place where I was mentally and physically depleted. I actually looked at a photo someone took of me and didn’t recognize the guy in it. I didn’t even like the guy in it. I knew then I had to take charge of my own sobriety and my own mental health.”
His road to recovery began. He started to look inward. He sought professional help and looked into support groups. For him, the AA program has been a god send. For him, he works the program now in some manner every day of his life. And while he understands the second A in AA in “anonymous” he learned to have great respect for people in the community who attend the same local meetings he attends.
“Sometimes the best thing you can do is just let go. As soon as you let go, things start to happen,” says Kenny. “I live a life now of gratitude and paying back and saying thanks. I try to live with humility because I have come to realize with humility comes understanding and with understanding comes freedom.”
“I learned not to worry about the small things anymore. Small dramas that people try to start or little things that used to bother me don’t bother me anymore,” he says. “I realize that’s not on me. That is someone else’s inventory. That’s some of the good that has come of this. My grandfather had this expression ‘Swallow an elephant. Choke on a gnat’ I realize what that means now.”
Now, Kenny Landis says his only competition is with himself. He tries to make amends when he can and apologizes when he knows he has caused unintentional hurt, but he says his physical, mental and emotional recovery came in different phases.
“It’s been seventeen years since that accident but it feels like yesterday. It actually does help to talk about it outside of my support meetings,” he says, noting talking about his life for purposes of a magazine story is a new experience. “I don’t think I have ever told this story publicly all the way through to anyone. But how else will other people draw inspiration and hope from it? I’m a guy who lost his leg, man, and that still didn’t wake me up.”
And of the lessons of both recovery processes?
“Recovery is a lifelong thing. It’s something you work on every day of your life. And you find ways to work on it. One of my outlets for my own sobriety is coming to the gym. I had to get to the point in my recovery where I had to love myself and take care of myself and live in the here and now, and live – like they say – one day at a time. Everything else just became noise. For me to understand, I had to let go,” Kenny says. “I had to understand the only person getting in the way of the healthy person I needed to be was me. I had to realize something I didn’t really realize before. I’m human.”