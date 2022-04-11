Smile… it does a body good
How creating and improving on your grin can turn your whole world around
smiles are contagious! Have you ever noticed that a big friendly smile from a stranger can cause a smile to appear on your own face? Humans react almost instantly to the facial expressions we see in others. Research shows that these reactions are unconscious, biological responses. We naturally mirror the facial expressions of the people we see. So, when you smile at someone, he or she really can’t help but smile back at you! It’s in our DNA.
Smiling has health benefits, too. Frequent smiling has been shown to reduce blood pressure, improve the immune system, and may even reduce the risk of chronic disease. Smiling makes us happier and healthier.
For a portion of our community, smiling is difficult, even painful. Broken smiles signal hardship, low self-worth, and perhaps mental health struggles. Missing and darkened teeth can be an embarrassment in social interactions and pose challenges to finding and maintaining employment. As a result, some folks won’t smile – not because they can’t but simply because they choose not to.
With high rates of poverty and limited transportation that prevent many area residents from obtaining even the most minimal dental care, our region has significant oral health needs. In addition to cavities, gum disease and a host of other oral and general health problems can arise from an inability to afford or access dental care. Free local dental clinics conducted in the last decade, confirm this problem. At “Mission of Mercy” dental clinics from 2010-15, nearly 1,100 teeth were extracted by volunteer dental professionals.
At the final clinic in 2015, participating dentists were alarmed by the large number of full-mouth extractions they had performed. Full mouth extractions means every tooth was removed. Although these patients had been relieved of the pain and health risks associated with extensive tooth decay, they now faced the prospect of a lifetime of challenges of living without teeth. In response, the Maryland Area Health Education Center -- AHEC West worked with local dentists to organize a free denture clinic, the first of its kind in Maryland. With grant funding sources limiting services to Maryland residents, these various initiatives did not benefit residents of Mineral County in West Virginia, who are an integral part of the greater Cumberland community.
In response to this pressing need, the Community Trust Foundation (CTF) and Cumberland-based AHEC West joined forces to bring smiles to the faces of Mineral countians who couldn’t afford dentures. AHEC West and its partner agencies in the region’s Mountain Health Alliance worked with local dentists to provide dentures, partial-plates, and related oral health services, to low-income residents. Subsidized through CTF’s Maryland Physicians Care Fund, which supports initiatives making health care more affordable, the Denture Access Program provided services to a diverse group of 15 individuals ranging in age from 31 to 79.
For some, like Jessica Aldridge, this program was life-changing.
“After two pregnancies my teeth were weak, cracked and brittle,” says Aldridge “They were falling out.”
The damage that resulted left her with 11 years of shame, embarrassment, and depression.
“I couldn’t afford to get them fixed so I just lived with it but ended up hiding out to avoid people and I struggled to keep a job,” she explained.
Although she held part-time jobs here and there, Aldridge would go through phases where her embarrassment and sadness would become so overwhelming that she wouldn’t want to return to work. “I didn’t feel confident to pursue work in the field I had training in, but I wanted to be happy and feel good about myself,” she added.
Jessica was guided through the process of receiving dentures by an AHEC staff member. The Denture Access Program assigns a community health worker to provide education on proper oral hygiene and screening for other issues related to the client’s health and well-being.
“The program was designed to accomplish more than simply provide dentures. It takes a holistic approach that evaluates and addresses the overall health and well-being of program participants,” says Catie Brenneman, program coordinator at AHEC West. CHWs regularly check in with clients by phone and through personal visits, making sure they are keeping their healthcare appointments, practicing proper oral health routines, and following prescription regimens for their medications. CHWs also address transportation, food security, and income, linking participants with appropriate social service agencies.
After several office visits to the Hyndman Area Health Center, a federally supported facility that provides dental care, Aldridge was the proud wearer of not only full dentures but a huge smile.
“Everyone has seen a difference in me,” she says, “and my kids keep saying how happy they are to see me smiling!”
Dentures improve overall health by allowing recipients to maintain more balanced diets, which are otherwise limited by the inability to chew food. Studies have found that tooth loss increases the risk of cardiovascular disease and diabetes, and contributes to obesity. Dentures also improve both self-confidence and employability, with toothless individuals often enduring social isolation and dim job prospects.
Jessica’s new confidence landed her a full-time position at a major area employer. She is working at Northrup Grumman as a machinist, her dream job.
“It was an honor to be a part of Jessica’s experience and witness the improvement in her overall health and wellness”, says Brenneman “We are thankful for CTF’s funding of the Denture Access Program, efforts like these have profound effects across families, generations, and communities.”