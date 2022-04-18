“Still Living”
The Jenna Grace Bone Story
A story of patience, appreciation, love, and promise
In October 2006, John and Jennifer Bone experienced a still born birth of a daughter. John had been documenting his wife’s pregnancy in a journal and decided to continue – even after their daughter was delivered. The story itself is 20 chapters and 250 pages in length. John plans to publish the story someday in the hope that it will help bring faith and encouragement to other couples who experience this type of loss. Allegany Magazine thanks the Bone family for allowing us to use a few excerpts from Mr. Bone’s future published book.
I didn’t want to believe it; I just couldn’t believe that she was gone. After expecting, planning and preparing for 37 weeks, well, really a little less since we found out, it was just incomprehensible at that time. I just felt the baby with my own hands a few days ago, and now they say she’s dead?
“Was this really happening again?” I just couldn’t accept it. Soon, my sister arrived, followed by the pastor friend whom I called while rushing back to the hospital, next Jennifer’s mother and our pastor arrived. While they were there, I had them anoint Jennifer with oil and pray for life as we gathered around the chair that Jennifer was sitting. I didn’t let the devil steal what we had waited so long for! The Bible says that God wouldn’t put more on us than we can handle. I guess He thinks that we can handle this one too, but only by His grace. I kept praying silently for life for my baby. I thought the sonogram and the fetal monitor could be wrong.
Honestly, I believed in a divine miracle. I was so convinced there would be a miracle then I remembered after we prayed when everyone started to arrive at the hospital, no one ever checked for the heartbeat again. I was thinking my little girl’s heart could be beating right now. The only part hooked up was the one that recorded the contractions, not the heartbeat monitor. I wanted to see for myself. I got the small disk out of the drawer and put some sonogram jelly on it and plugged it in. As I laid it on Jennifer’s stomach, I was praying to myself, “Please God, we need a heartbeat!” But there was only silence. People often say silence is golden, but to me, right there it was devastating. My little girl was gone. It finally sunk in, she wasn’t coming back, and we’d never get her back. Our little Jenna wouldn’t get to take a breath or enjoy anything that life on this earth had to offer.
The doctor asked me if I wanted to cut the cord. I knew that they had fathers do this, but I didn’t expect it with everything that was going on. I said yes and as I was handed the scissors. The cord that used to be my little girl’s life line, before something went terribly wrong, they said we may never know why, just one more thing to have in the back of my head the rest of my life, “What was really the cause?”
The only way I can describe that moment is deafening silence. You think of delivery rooms as a happy, noisy place with a flurry of activity and the unmistakable first screams of life from an infant. Everything was there, except the infant’s cry. That silence was overwhelming.
Since day one, all I wanted was to hold my little girl. I would joke with Jennifer that she got to hold the baby for nine months, I needed to catch up. So as the nurses scooped Jenna up and began walking to the bed, she told them to let me hold her first.
Jennifer had been thinking of a song for the last few hours. She asked her sister to sing the chorus to the old hymn “Wonderful Peace,” words by W. W. Cornell and Music by W. G. Cooper.
Peace! Peace! Wonderful peace,
Coming down from the Father above;
Sweep over my spirit forever, I pray,
In fathomless billows of love.
-----
Jenna G. Bone (Cumberland)
CUMBERLAND - Jenna Grace Bone went to be with the Lord Oct. 26, 2006, at Cumberland's Memorial Hospital.
Born Oct. 26, 2006, she was the daughter of John A. and Jennifer Bone of Cumberland.
She was preceded in death by her maternal great-grandparents, Delbert and Anna Knippenberg and James Voorhees; and paternal great-grandparents, Frederick E. and Luella Peck and James and Vivian Bone.
Even though Jenna was here a short eight and a half months in the womb, she will be greatly missed by many who have a void in their hearts. Under the covering of constant prayers of family, friends, loved ones and strangers her little life affected many.
Friends and family will be received at Liberty Christian Fellowship, Route 220 South, Cresaptown, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2006, from noon to 1 p.m. with services beginning at 1 p.m.
John and Jennifer wish to relay their heart-felt thanks to all those who have been praying and ask for your continued prayers through this difficult time.
----------
Surreal. A word I hadn’t really used, but heard it spoken many times. I knew what it meant, but just didn’t have a need for it, but now I do. The whole Jenna experience doesn’t seem real sometimes. I look back and ask myself, “Did that really happen?”
Right now, the only thing I can think of to describe the emotions and feeling is if you had an arm or leg amputated, obviously, it will never grow back. There’s a part of me that’s missing and just like the arm or leg, Jenna will never come back.
The last thing on our minds was a funeral for Jenna. You always expect to pick out a crib, stroller, or themed paint for a room when planning for a baby, the thought of picking out a casket never enters your mind. Jennifer and I wouldn’t want anyone to know the pain we’ve had to endure and it’s only by the grace of God we could think about getting through each day. The Bible says in Psalms 126:5 (KJV) “They that sow in tears shall reap in joy.” This sow doesn’t mean the same as sewing with a needle and thread, but this is the sowing that a farmer does in the spring. Spreading the tiny dried seeds, with the harvest to come in the fall. Jennifer and I have sown more than our share of tears.
The day of Jenna’s birth, the hospital gave us a small box that was hand-painted to keep Jenna’s memories in. These memories include the footprints in the plaster, her clothes and so on. I put this box in Jenna’s room, in her closet, on an upper shelf. From time to time, I go to her room and look at the items in that box. We kept everything that she wore and a small clipping of her coal-black hair along with the seashell that had her hand prints. I will get the small “going-home” outfit that she wore out of the box and just smell it. As I take a deep breath of the clothes, it brings back these bittersweet memories for me.
A few days after everything erupted in our lives, Jennifer and I were riding along in my car with the last sonogram that we had with Jenna still on the dashboard. It was one of the 3D pictures done in Baltimore just weeks earlier. In this image, Jenna was puckering like she was giving us a kiss. When our friends and family saw this they thought the same thing. But that day, I can’t remember where we were going, I looked at the picture and thought of something. I wanted to tell Jennifer, she was sitting right beside me and as I began I choked up while trying to get the words out. Struggling to get the words out, I told her Jenna was giving us a kiss goodbye. We have to wonder sometimes if the babies who are in this condition, or with this destiny, know what’s coming. We won’t know until we get to talk to her in heaven.
I don’t know why we have to go through the things we do, but it’s only God who gets us through to the other side. I believe when we go through the challenges of life; we are strengthened by them and come out on the other side better because of the lessons we’ve learned.
Some things I’ve learned from this roller coaster ride could be patience. Having to wait for nine months for something that you really want can be a challenge! I really just wanted to hold my little girl during the whole pregnancy. And of course I was the first to really hold her outside the womb, but it just wasn’t long enough. Another important lesson I learned was appreciation. I think I appreciate things more now, especially my wife! I also learned that you can’t take anything for granted. When we were planning for Jenna’s arrival, I think I took it for granted that she’d be with us soon. Even though I put my hand on Jennifer’s stomach and felt my baby inside her kick and move around, I don’t think I did that enough. I took it for granted that the kicks would always be there. A lot of times we take each day for granted, but the Bible says we’re not promised tomorrow. We plan days, weeks, months and even years ahead, but only God knows where we’ll be and even if we’ll be on this earth. You can’t take even your next breath for granted!
I started writing when we knew Jenna would be born with a birth defect and I just kept writing. The whole situation was and still is very painful. I am glad I wrote about it since I wouldn't remember some of the details otherwise.