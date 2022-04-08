Guest Commentary
Want to Zone Out? Zen Out? Focus? De-Stress?
Maybe all you need is a change of Art
There’s nothing quite like the feeling of getting lost. Not lost in the way that happened before GPS, when the map lay before you in the passenger’s seat, a jumble of folds and lines that refused to match up with the road ahead. I mean lost as in “lost in the music”, or “lost in a good book”. The kind of lost that is about finding your center as you strip away all that lies clawing around the edges.
You know the feeling. Everything else fades away as you become wrapped up in the story, in the lyrics, in the beat, in the paint, in the moment. Alone in the house, you hear a song that speaks to you, voices your troubles or joys, validates your reality. You turn it up. Play it on loop. Laugh, cry, dance, crawl under the covers and mourn.
Or maybe you’re not just experiencing the music, but making it. Perhaps you’re drawing, or throwing pottery, or writing a poem. Whatever your discipline, giving yourself over to creative expression becomes a path to serenity, acceptance, and contentment. You are in the flow, that state of mind that brings complete immersion, a feeling of energized focus.
As mental health becomes increasingly central to conversations about how to live a healthy life, so too does the understanding that the arts play a central role in well-being.
“The arts help us express the thoughts, feelings, and emotions we carry inside, and expressing these things is cathartic and therapeutic,” said Dr. Ronald Dahl, clinical psychologist at Steeple City Psychological Services in LaVale. “I see the arts as exercise for the soul; encompassing identity, internal states, and voice. And just like any exercise it can be fun or not, it can be painful or feel good, but it always improves our health.”
For Gerry LaFemina, art and expression are central components of life. A professor of creative writing at Frostburg State University, a published author, and a punk musician, Gerry has a deep appreciation for the power of the arts when it comes to mental health. LaFemina had a lot of deal with at an early age. He was a victim of child sexual assault, his mother was busy working several jobs, and his father was out of the picture. He was often bullied at school.
“There were times I was suicidal,” he said. “I couldn’t express my anger. But then I started playing punk rock and found that, both as a performer and an audience member, I could release that energy amongst a crowd of others doing the same thing. I could let out the rage that I couldn’t express at school or at the dinner table.”
In the early 1980s, Gerry discovered the CBGB Club in Manhattan’s East Village. At that time, the venue was known for featuring the punk bands that LaFemina favored. “It was church. It was a place of communion for me,” he said.
At the same time LaFemina was rocking out at the CBGB, he was beginning his life as a writer. “As with music, I think I started as a writer as a way to express myself because I didn’t feel heard,” he said. Gerry began writing science fiction, creating worlds that seemed kinder to him than the real one that had treated him poorly. Before long, he was composing poetry. Through his verse, he was able to contextualize things that had happened to him, and begin exorcising some of his ghosts.
Frank Asher turned to a different art form to help deal with struggles in his life. He was living in Washington, D.C., having recently returned after spending time with his mother as she died. Noticing a series of abandoned tree boxes in Dupont Circle, he took it upon himself to fill them with flowers.
“That tactile experience was very therapeutic in coping with my grief,” he said. “It calmed me and got me out of my head.”
After several hours working in the dirt, Frank often would take a break outside a coffee shop that bordered the circle. As he sipped his brew, he watched people walking purposefully on their way to the Metro.
“Some of them would snap out of their tunnel vision when they saw the plantings,” he said. “They would stop and take it in. The color, the artistry—it touched some primal emotional sense we all have. Consciously or unconsciously, people look for beautiful things to inspire them.”
That idea resonates with Frostburg State University Theatre Instructor Shea-Mikal Green who says experiencing beauty in any of its forms imbues her with a feeling of well-being.
“When I go to a museum, or read a good book, or see a beautiful piece of theatre, it creates this sense of balance in me—this understanding that we are a small part of something much, much larger,” she said. “It puts everything into a little more perspective.”
This past year, the Allegany Arts Council initiated a new program entitled “Young at Art,” which engaged adults 55 and older in creative expression. Participants explored a variety of artistic outlets—trying their hands at watercolor, book discussions, photography, and still-life painting. One salient feature of these offerings was that they required no previous experience and, in fact, were specifically designed for beginners. Those who took part reported feeling more relaxed, curious, positive, energized, calm, and accomplished—results that come as no surprise to Dahl. “It is incredibly useful to have the arts present in everyday life as much as possible, to help affirm the importance of aesthetics and expression of self as elements of healthy self-care,” he said.
Luckily, the opportunity to incorporate creativity into our lives is all around us. “We think about art in big ways, but most people have had an artistic experience eating a meal, reading a book, listening to music,” said Gerry LaFemina. “It is helpful to pay attention to those experiences you are having and what they are giving you. If they are not giving you the experience you want, then find something that does—even if it requires stepping out of your comfort zone.”
Frank Asher, who in addition to gardening has tried his hand at writing, painting, and photography, says that the hardest part of trying new art forms is silencing his own inner critic. “A lot of us are stymied by worrying that we might not have what it takes,” said Asher. “It’s a risk, but pushing through that fear is always worth it.”
Despite his professional success in both the literary and musical worlds, LaFemina advises keeping your standards low. “The value is not in the product.,” he counsels. “Don’t think, ‘I shouldn’t make this sculpture because it is going to stink.’ You make the sculpture because when you are making it, when you have your hands in the clay, you are having the experience. You are in the moment of making. That’s what’s liberating. That, in and of itself, is healthy.”
That feeling seems to be nearly universal.
“The arts help us be more aware of what we think and feel, of being present in the moment, and more aware of the experiences of others,” explained Dr. Dahl. “The arts help us have a sense of accomplishment and validation, which is good for a healthy sense of identity. And, the arts challenge our minds, cognitively and creatively, which keeps our brains more active and in better shape.”
Photography in this story courtesy Allegany Arts Council, Frostburg State University and by photographer Tonya Wright.