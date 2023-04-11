From Frostburg to Broadway and Back Again
“Thoughts of a Colored Man”
Frostburg State University
Pealer Performing Arts Center
April 14- 22 2023
One of Frostburg State University’s most favored alums is coming home in April and he is bringing his Broadway show with him.
Keenan Scott II, 2009 graduate of FSU, returns to his alma mater in April directing the play he started while a student here and finished just as the production opened in New York.
“Thoughts of a Colored Man” is a work 15 years in the making. It’s a work near and dear to Scott’s heart. And it’s a work that was written while he was a student at FSU in Allegany County, Maryland.
“Thoughts of a Colored Man” tells a day-in-the-life tale of seven black men living in present-day Brooklyn. Interwoven with spoken word, poetry, music and movement, the characters are revealed as multi-layered, complex, hopeful and discouraged. At the end of the uninterrupted 90-minute experience, the men introduce themselves as Love, Happiness, Wisdom, Lust, Passion, Depression and Anger.
Scott’s work has been heralded as “gripping” (The Wrap), “triumphant” (TheaterMania) and “a marvel from start to finish” (Deadline).
Scott wrote the first draft of the play in his Frederick Hall dorm room and first presented it on the stages of the campus Performing Arts Center. And that is where the play returns.
When Scott came to FSU, he admitted to being somewhat directionless in life. He knew he was an artist but was uncertain of what type of artist. He always knew he had stories to tell. Growing up in Queens and moving to Southern Maryland, Scott dabbled as a writer and, as a teen, he worked his way into performing at slam poetry venues in the Washington, D.C. area. When he arrived in the mountains of Western Maryland for college, Scott chose to major in theatre and was on an acting track, even though he only performed in one play at his Waldorf-area high school.
“Growing up a theatre kid [with] a love of hip hop, a love of movies, they gave me the confidence I needed. I didn’t know what I was doing. I just had a passion. I was raw,” Scott told the visiting FSU contingency. “I was just a poet trying to write a play.”
The play itself has grown over the years as well, premiering at Syracuse Stage in New York and transferring to Baltimore Center Stage during a regional run. “Thoughts of a Colored Man” was one of the first shows to be performed after Broadway’s 18-month shutdown during the pandemic.
“Literally, this would not be possible without Frostburg,” Scott has said.
- Ty DeMartino
For more information on “Thoughts of a Colored Man,” visit https://thoughtsofacoloredman.com. For tickets to the Frostburg State University performances, visit https://frostburgtix.universitytickets.com.
Photos courtesy of Frostburg State University, the Cumberland Times-News and from Keenan Scott’s personal collection.