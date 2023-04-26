“How Being “Half the Man” I Used to Be Made Me Whole Again!”
Brett Showalter “manned up” and took his health into his own hands – literally
And now every man should read and learn from his story
By SHANE RIGGS
Managing Editor, Allegany Magazine
Hey, men!
Yeah… you… the guy reading this story.
When’s the last time you examined your testicles?
For real.
Yeah. Touchy subject, right?
As a journalist, I was always taught to find an opening sentence that would hook a reader in the first few words. I have never in my career opened an article – no matter how short or long – asking someone about their testicles. And now I have.
But there is a reason this story is asking that question.
You see, one man did – a man in his mid 30s. And what he found saved his life.
And could save yours too.
Brett Daniel Showalter is a native of Cumberland. Athletic. Active. He’s the kind of guy other guys want to hang around and women want to bring home to Mom. In fact, he and his fiancée Cierra Roberts – are currently house hunting in Allegany County. Brett is a 2005 graduate of Allegany High School and he was once even an account executive who sold advertising for the Cumberland Times-News. For Halloween in 2015, he went dressed as Allegany Magazine’s April cover story.
Look “All American Boy Next Door Cumberland Guy” up in the dictionary and you are likely to find Brett Showalter’s picture. Then something shifted – something that would change his life and his outlook on it forever. And for the first time, he has decided to tell his comprehensive and even terrifying story – beginning to end. He sat down with me one Saturday morning for more than three hours to go through what had happened to him – step by step.
It all began less than two years ago.
In May 2021, Brett Showalter was riding his mountain bike in the Pisgah National Forest and had what he calls an “inconsequential” fall from his bike. However, a couple of days after the accident he noticed his right testicle was inflamed. Exercising an abundance of caution, he decided to have the inflammation checked. He thought the way he landed when he fell from his bike might have caused some sort of injury to his “man parts.” Yes. It was that kind of fall. Every man knows the pain of having that area impacted by trauma at some point.
The doctor he saw then ordered an ultrasound of both testicles – in order to compare the inflamed one to what was believed would be a healthy match on the left. As it turns out, that ultrasound detected something unusual – not in the injured right side but in the gonad not impacted at all by the fall.
“So I get the ultrasound and went to work and got the phone call at the end of that work day. I remember where I was standing and what I was doing when the doctor said ‘Brett, you have a germ cell tumor in your left testicle. He kept talking but I zoned out and finally I interrupted him and I asked ‘is this cancer?’ and he said ‘yes.”
So at 34 years young and with no history, Brett found himself faced with a threatening enemy – and not “just cancer” – a cancer that every man – whether he admits it or not – fears.
“I’ve have never been a person who has been really ill. I rode my bike a lot and maybe once in awhile, like anyone my age, had one too many beers from time to time. But otherwise, I have not had any real health issues.”
But now, suddenly, he had cancer! How could this have happened?
“Testicular cancer is considered the cancer of young men. It’s a lower percentage of cancers but it’s more common in men in their 20s and 30s,” Brett says he was told by the physician. “This was the Friday before Memorial Day, two years ago in May. And so I was then told my surgery was already scheduled for Tuesday. There wasn’t even time to think about it. And so while everyone else was eating hot dogs and hamburgers for Memorial Day that year, I was thinking about losing a testicle. And so yup, that Tuesday – just a week after I found out – I had my left testicle removed.”
The organ was transported to a medical facility in California for the biopsy.
“All bad testicles are sent to die in California,” he says with a bit of a laugh. “They send them there for biopsies and to make sure the cancer was contained after surgery and in my case, I was told it was contained.”
“The fortunate thing about testicular cancer – is there is a fortunate thing – is that it’s treatable and cureable – if you find it early. That’s the key. Find it early and have it taken care of.”
Brett was told the surgery was successful and that the cancer was limited to only the testicular tissue. Removing that “man gland” seemed to solve the problem. And he resumed life. He was told to come back in six months for his routine follow up but everything seemed to be working in his favor for a full recovery.
“So there was no need for chemo. The surgery got it and so I spent a month afterward getting back to life and working and biking and continuing to stay healthy,” he says. “And I learned to have a sense of humor. I heard all the nut and balls jokes you can possibly hear. Humor helps. When you are faced with life or death and you choose life and survive, sometimes a little bit of laughter really can help. I started making jokes about being half the man I used to be.”
And Brett is quick to answer a question all men reading this and wincing are going to have.
“Oh, and for people who are going to read this and wonder, when a man loses a testicle, the other one just steps in and does all the work now instead of sharing,” he says. “The first question people ask me is if I am okay now and the second one is – is everything else okay? You know what I mean. But yeah, everything still works and functions there like it should.”
Brett says he felt in some ways like he “skirted death.” He was young and healthy and had the whole future ahead of him. The worst was over.
Then he kept his follow up appointment – the six month check up. He walked into the appointment feeling pretty good and healthy.
“You might say I was a little cocky – excuse the pun,” says Brett. “And during that routine follow up, I went for a standard CT per the norm and well, with how testicular cancer operates, they found cancer in a lymph node on the left side of my lower back.”
Brett learned an alarming statistic at that appointment. He learned that even after testicular removal, men still stop seeing their doctor. They ignore follow-ups and check-ups. He said he is glad he did not.
“Men, seriously, we are inherently dumb,” he says. “We stop going to doctors. And we don’t go to follow ups. Follow-ups are so important. Because of my follow-up, we found something that put everyone on alert. My bloodwork was good but the scan showed the cancer had returned. The actual way they phrased it to me was – the cancer is back. What I had avoided the initial go round suddenly became real.”
Read the entire comprehensive story in the printed version of the April 2023 "Health and Wellness" Edition of Allegany Magazine.
If you suspect something feels medically different in your own body, please contact your family practitioner immediately.