What’s Cooking
Eating Right doesn’t mean being boring…or skipping anything
The first step to healthy living isn’t at the gym – it’s at the refrigerator.
I know what I’m about to say might seem like a Weight Watchers or Nutra-System infomercial but it’s a true statement. I’m skinnier than I was when you first met me. I recently ran into a woman I had not seen in years and she said “You look like you’ve lost weight” and I had to stop and remind myself that I actually had. My weight has bounced up and down my entire life. Yes, it happens to guys too. At times I thought – who trusts a skinny chef? A heavy chef is a happy chef, right?
But a couple of health scares, hospital visits, surgeries and lectures from doctors about diet and exercise (not to mention a pandemic) and I realized if I wanted to be the best me for as long as I could be for my family, my friends and the readers I write for (is that “for whom I write?”) I needed to start making better choices. And that started with food.
But how do you tell someone who loves to eat and loves to cook to slow down? To not taste what I am preparing? To not constantly sample? Well… for starters, you don’t.
What I learned in my own weight loss and routine was that I don’t have to give anything up. I can still eat potato chips and ice cream and I can still have Twizzlers, and bread, and bacon – but not all in one sitting. It’s true what they say “I should open a store and call it Moderation. It will have everything!”
In the last ten to 15 years, my weight has been up and down – all you have to do is look back at old pictures of me and watch my weight change (not to mention my hair color – seriously – white blonde? The Fu-Manchu mustache? What was I thinking?)
Today, I’m at the lightest I have been since my early 30s. I have lost and kept off more than 50 pounds. And I feel healthier. I’m less moody and more awake.
And I think I have learned a few secrets. So I thought I would share those with you. That said, these are the tricks (involving food) that helped me. They might not help you. Talk to your doctor first. You wouldn’t trust your doctor to tell you how to cook Crème Brulee so don’t trust medical advice from a chef. This is just from me – personally – to you. This is what worked for me on my own personal journey and maybe it will help you a little bit too.
Don’t give it up
We are our own worst enemies when it comes to eating. But dieting doesn’t mean going hungry or even surrendering things you love. It doesn’t have to be rice cakes and bland tasteful meals. You can still eat the foods you enjoy but the key is to do it in smaller portions. Trust me. After awhile, you will be taking doggie bags home from restaurants and noticing you are full a lot sooner. The worst thing you can do is deprive yourself because then once you get a bite of the forbidden foods, you won’t be able to help yourself. And then you will feel guilty and the cycle starts all over.
Have a Plan
I know it’s easy to grab burgers or tacos on the way home or order a pizza for the kids because you’re already tired from a long day of work. But think ahead. If you know you're going out to dinner, think about what you will order. Make sure you fit in the good stuff like whole grains, fruits, vegetables and nuts. Think about making a healthy meal in a slow cooker!
Stop calorie counting
People do this all the time. And trust me. You don’t need to. If you are making it a habit to eat healthy foods and you are eating them until you are full – see Theresa Stahl’s article in this issue or pick up her book - you won’t need to keep track of calories. Your body will tell you when you have had enough. When you feel full, stop eating.
Don’t Eat Boring
Nutritionists are always saying to eat more vegetables, and that’s true so cook them in a way that isn’t boring. Add exotic spices. Switch to Virgin Olive Oil instead of frying in butter. Look for recipes in which fruits are used in various and colorful ways. Every food on your dinner plate does not have to be beige. Have you ever had roasted Brussel Sprouts for instance? Try sprinkling Old Bay on Green Beans!
Taste the Rainbow.
That said….look for color. Eat foods rich in color. Greens, oranges, reds, purples, yellows. “Eating the rainbow” supplies your body with a range of disease-fighting vitamins and antioxidants. You can also blend the rainbow with some sherbet or yogurt and make some killer smoothies.
Prep and store ahead
Want to save money and your health? Pack. Even more important than shopping for healthy food is actually eating them. Put foods in portion controlled containers and take them to work, on a road trip. You do this for the kids! Remember putting dry cereal in a container when your kids were younger? That trick still works and will work for you. Keep a healthy container of nuts and fruits handy.
It’s okay to snack
People think when they are trying to gain control of their health they can’t snack. This isn’t true. Snacking actually can control your appetite. Just snack on healthy foods – fruits, vegetables and nuts. Even popcorn is a good option. When you have the urge to snack, just make sure you have healthy choices available like dried fruit, yogurt, or assorted nuts.
Go to Lunch
Everyone says breakfast is the most important meal of the day but that may not be true. In fact, your biggest and most important meal of the day is lunch -- when your digestion is at its peak and you can feed your body when it actually needs fuel – to get you through the day. And a nice lunch means you won’t gorge at dinner.
Follow the 80/20 rule.
There are two ways you can think about 80/20 eating. One: eat healthy 80% of the time and save 20% for splurges. This allows you to attend those social events, have a hot dog at the ball game, eat the holiday cookies and candy. And you won’t stress out over it. Another version of this rule suggests stopping eating when you’re 80% full. You’re more full than you think. And being in tune with your body will prevent overeating.
Substitute the Food
What I mean by this is – are you eating because you are hungry or eating because you are bored? Most times it’s the latter. So don’t allow yourself to get bored. In the evenings, go for a run, play with the dog, pick up a board game with the family, sing, crochet, scrapbook – grab a bottle of water and just trick your mind into doing something inside of eating something.
And stop Feeling Guilty
You’re human. You’re going to have cravings. You’re going to want cake. Have it. Just don’t eat it every day. If it’s someone’s birthday party and you are offered cake, eat it. Just don’t ask for that corner piece with the big glob of thick icing. Guilt is the enemy and it makes you give up. You can’t cheat on your spouse but you can cheat on your diet!
Am I personally where I want to be? No. Have these tips worked for me? They sure have. It just took me a lot of trial and error to figure it out. I eat when I’m hungry and I stop when I’m full. That seems like a no-brainer, doesn’t it? And I reward myself from time to time with a treat. Like you, I’m a work in progress too. And yes, I have been known from time to time to still overindulge – and trust me, when I do, my body lets me know it. Once you start eating better, you will feel better and your body won’t have the same cravings anymore.
Getting in control of your diet is getting ahold of your health. The first step to healthy living isn’t at the gym – it’s at the refrigerator.
And talk to your health care provider. Remember… Every body (two words intentionally) is different.