Full Yet?
How Mindful Eating Change Your Life
Who loves food? I sure do! While I consider loving food to be healthy and good, thinking and dreaming about food all the time, with no limits on what or how much you eat, can have unhealthy consequences. Mindful eating can help you enjoy your food just as much, and maybe even more, without going overboard.
As early as I can remember, I loved food, and felt excited at the thought of my next meal. My best and first food memories began in my grandmother’s kitchen.
Her long, wooden spoon seemed magical in my hands. I would lift the lid on the enormous pot of simmering tomato sauce, place the spoon into the pot, and stir. Steam would rise like a cloud of smoke and the rich aroma filled my senses. The meatballs were like buried treasure under the sea of sauce.
My overeating habits caught up with me in my first year of college in the form of the “freshman 15.” As I ate a steady diet of the two items my school cafeteria did well – hot homemade rolls and hand-dipped ice cream – the freshman 15 became the freshman 20. Frightened by the prospect of 20 turning into 30 or more, I became interested in healthy eating. High cholesterol, high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, heart disease, chronic kidney disease, and cancer run in my family. If I didn’t do something, I feared nature would take its genetic course.
My father was a doctor, and my mother was a nurse, but I didn’t like the sight of blood, so neither career path appealed to me. Nutrition combined the medical world I grew up in with my love of food. I loved studying the science of nutrition and the role food played in health, so I became a registered dietitian nutritionist (RDN). I guess you could say I followed in the footsteps of Hippocrates, the father of medicine, who said, “Let food be thy medicine and let medicine be thy food,”
I decided to call my book, “I’m Full” because these simple words hold a lot of power. Saying them empowers you. Saying “I’m full” helps me solidify my own boundaries with food. Since I routinely ate until I was stuffed, I thought that was how I was supposed to feel at the end of a meal. Many of my clients feel this way, too. Children are the most open and honest. When asked, “How do you know when to stop eating?” They often respond, “When my tummy hurts.”
Instead of continuing to eat once full, imagine the powerful effect of teaching ourselves, our children, our grandchildren, and others to say proudly, “I’m full.” And really mean it.
Unfortunately, too often the words “I’m full” are followed up with a great big but. “I’m full but I’m going to eat more anyway,” or “I’m full, but I can’t let food go to waste because there are starving children in the world.” Was this logic used by your parents? Do you feel guilty leaving food on your plate? Do you think you are wasting food, so you clean your plate?
Today, let’s mindfully leave the “buts” behind and learn to consistently say with conviction, “I’m full.” That’s it. Just simply, “I’m full.” Meal after meal. You will see an amazing transformation in your thinking and behavior. These two words really can help you put an end to overeating, help you enjoy your favorite foods, and maintain your weight.
Tips to Help You Eat More Mindfully
Most people eat mindlessly at one time or another. It seems to be the American way. Years ago, when research began emerging about the health benefits of the Mediterranean diet, I had the feeling that these benefits were not only related to their diet, but also due to their lifestyle. Much research has shown this to be true. In regions of the world, where people live the longest and healthiest lives, it is part of their cultures to eat mindfully.
Many Americans eat mindlessly “on the way” to their next event, be it a meeting or sports event. In cultures where people live longer, healthier lives, eating meals is more of a main event. Families and friends take time to plan, prepare and enjoy their food, and these practices contribute to better health and longer lives.
Mindful eating is eating with intention, while paying attention. Here are some tips to help you eat mindfully:
- Pay attention to your body’s cues for hunger and fullness.
- Eat when you feel hungry and stop when you feel satisfied and full, not overly full.
- Ask yourself if you are physically hungry or emotionally hungry. Eating will never satisfy emotional hunger, so it’s best to learn skills to help manage stress without food.
- Slow down your eating pace. It takes at least 20 minutes for your brain to get the message from your stomach about your intake.
- Savor the flavor of your food. Pay attention as you eat and enjoy your food.
- Pause to give thanks before you eat. Taking a deep breath or two while giving thanks helps slow down your eating pace.
Can mindful eating change a life? I believe it can because it changed mine.