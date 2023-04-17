George's Journey
Staying the Course: A Man and his Medals
George Franklin is a community activist, a great baker, and a kidney transplant recipient.
While many folks – even though in our area – have received a kidney from a live donor and even those who have allowed their organs to be harvested – what makes George’s story so remarkable is that he has had the same kidney that as donated to him for an incredible 47 years!
In April 1975, George's first transplanted kidney did not function and was removed within weeks. After some challenges, the second transplant was successfully done at George Washington University Hospital that November. Can you remember where you were in November, 1975? George can. It’s safe to say he has had this kidney a lifetime.
George remembers his surgery was performed by Dr. Glenn W. Geelhoed, who currently teaches surgical skills to third world doctors. In 2014, George stepped into the spotlight as sorts to assist with a National Kidney Foundation fundraiser at the New Embassy Theatre in Downtown Cumberland. Realizing he was making a difference just by appearing and telling his story, vor the five years that followed, George has been present at various fundraising concerts, as well as bike and train ride events – fundraisers for kidney donor awareness.
George remains active with Donate Life Transplant Games and Quarter Century Club Dinners – this is a group of individuals who – like him – have survived for more than 25 years with the kidney from a donor. The club has nearly 200 members from across the country and a few in Australia, Mexico and the United Kingdom. The group celebrates and supports those involved with organ transplant. His promotion of organ donation has spread through five decades and he has an impressive display of medals showing his dedication from his participation in many Transplant Games.
During the San Diego Games in 2022, George experienced a health crisis that may have slowed some folks down, but he remains positive and determined to keep participating. He volunteers with the newly merged group, Infinite Legacy. In 2022, George was awarded the Male Athlete of the Year award at the Donate Life Transplant Games in appreciation of nearly 50 years of organ donation advocacy.