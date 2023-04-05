If you can imagine it, you can achieve it
….and how that also applies to your mental health in tumultuous times
How two Cumberland therapists came together to raise awareness on the stigma of seeking help
At a time when people are focused on their physical health and outward appearance (After all, we all need to look our best without filters for Instagram and Facebook – now don’t we?) many of us tend to neglect our mental health. We will gladly pose for a shot for social media but then get hurt when someone we don’t even know posts something rude or negative about that photo. Why is that? Why does the opinion of a total stranger even matter – and why does it impact our health?
Coming out of a tumultuous and even traumatic three years, medical professionals are beginning to pay significant attention to the state of our mental well-being. It is finally being recognized that we may be experiencing a mental health crisis nationally. From social media to mass shootings to cyber bullying and feeling isolated after the effects of the pandemic – there’s “a lot at play” all at once on even a global level. It can be overwhelming at times.
This is where two women – Sarah Stahl and Shelly Warnick -- two therapists who recently teamed up to open their own private therapy practice in Downtown Cumberland enter the picture. Each of them were working at the Massey Behavioral Health Unit when they met and came up with this idea to go into business together. The pandemic delayed their intended plans but ironically also accelerated the need for their services.
“We all see ourselves as the hero of our story but not every story has a clear hero or a clear villain,” Sarah says. “As humans, we get into a routine and when that routine is interrupted it feels like a hostile takeover and we have to react to it. I do think the pandemic amplified people’s fears because it completely broke our routines. And I think when we experience something horrible the first thing we do is look for someone to blame. We look for the villains when in truth, there might not be one. And instead of saying ‘okay, how do I rebuild? What do I need to do?’ we look for someone to blame. What we want to do with clients is answer the first two questions –how do you rebuild and what do you need to do?”
The pandemic and the isolation and even the fear of the unknown that came with it has created a host of mental issues that did not exist prior. Coupled with an area already dealing with a drug addiction and drug use problem, and it seemed a need the two women could fulfill. And they have. Inside of two years of hanging their shingle downtown, they have had a steady business. Now, like most therapists in the area, the “wait list” for new clients is often 90 days long. That is indicative of the nature of current events.
“People have developed all sorts of new mental health issues, thanks in part to the pandemic and what it did to our minds,” adds Sarah. “It took a toll on our collective mental health. We see a lot of health care professionals and teachers as clients now.”
“I liked the idea of that personal level of care,” says Shelly about the timing of going into private practice. “At Massey, we would have people in treatment for 28 days. The primary addiction was the reason for admission. And folks would go in for 28 days and come out, and then what? We wanted to answer the ‘then what?’ question. And I wanted to be able to work with people and be able to address issues people have that are unique to this area.”
Those issues, according to Shelly and Sarah, range from traumatic events, to drug addiction, release from jail and re-acclimating to public life, and even gambling addiction.
“Addiction is a short term solution to some other issue. Anything that is a self-soothing technique – from drugs to alcohol to gambling. And over a period of time all of that can cause long term damage,” says Sarah.
The partners’ approach to therapy is to work with each client on a one-on-one basis – gaining trust and respect, without judgment but also allowing the client to be guided by his or her own clock.
“You can’t force anyone to change. Clients change at their own pace. As a therapist, we have to be able to detach and not take the blame for people’s failures but we also don’t take credit for their successes,” says Sarah. “We tell our clients ‘You did that all on your own. We just help give you tools you didn’t have before to do it’”
The pair does work with many people who are in recovery – some are court ordered into therapy and Shell Warnick and Sarah Stahl are recommended. Others come through mental health professional recommendations at the hospital. Still others find their services through previous clients.
“We have a lot of clients that come to us and say ‘Just tell me what I need to do.’ I always ask people if they want feedback or just want someone to listen,” says Sarah. “Everyone is different. Some people just need to talk and get it out and have someone listen and hear them and other people want guidance. And a lot of people walk in and say ‘I know this sounds crazy but….’ “
“We do work with a lot of people in recovery programs,” says Shelly. “But we treat the person, not the addiction. No one grew up with the idea of becoming a drug addict or selling drugs and getting arrested for it. No one says when they are a kid ‘I think I will grow up and become an addict.’”
Sarah says many of the clients who seek the services she and Shelly offer are people who have survived something horrific. Often clients will be processing a crisis from long ago and not even realizing what has been triggering negative behavior.
“Our brains are actually designed to protect us. Our brains will actually deal with what we have to deal with in the moment to get through – especially in a life or death situation. Our brains can shut down points of recall so we don’t get the full experience while we are having the experience,” explains Sarah.
It is only later – when the crisis is over – sometimes weeks, months, and even years after the crisis has passed that our brains decide to recall and process the memory and often, that recall comes out “sideways” with Post Traumatic Stress, or addiction, or other mental health issues that need to be addressed.
“Trauma does a lot to the brain and that can trigger so much,” says Sarah. “We all have our stressors. We all have bills we have to pay and obligations and we can all fall into a trap where we feel stressed. And some people make healthy choices and some people make unhealthy choices. Our goal is not to make people change but we help them cope with life.”
The partners have never once promoted their services.
“We don’t advertise. People seek us out. And we get clients who are referred to us through the hospital or the courts,” says Shelly.
“We tend to take the cases other people don’t want. We are becoming known as the practice that will take the cases after other people have seen them time and time again,” says Sarah.
Sarah Stahl says what makes the practice Shelly Warnick unique is their approach to their clients. She says they invite those who have sessions with them to tap into their imaginations.
“We ask clients to use their imagination. Imagination is a big component of what we do,” says Sarah and then she is quick to explain she doesn’t mean daydreaming or unrealistic expectations or escaping into fantasy. “We challenge our clients to imagine life without gambling, with drugs, without the fear of being in prison or anxiety of being released. Imagine the life you want to live. Imagine the health you want to have. Imagine who you can be. And then let’s work on getting you healthy enough to be there.”
“Imagination is power. We want our clients to think of a future that exists that they might not think was ever there,” Sarah continues. “People don’t get what they deserve. You get what you earn. You get out of life what you put into it. We get our clients to imagine how they can do that. Once they imagine it, we can work together to achieve it.”
Mental health is not a one and done treatment, however. It is not like a vaccine injection. Instead, it is akin to joining the gym. Over time, clients begin to see the result of the work they are doing.
“Therapy is all about planting seeds,” explains Sarah. “People deep down just want to know they are cared for. That some other human being cares. We get excited to see our clients and to see them going for another shot at life. We focus on being grateful for life and also building that trust. There are things that are really scary that people have experienced and many people think they are alone and have to handle it by themselves. The truth is, you don’t have to go through anything alone.”
Not exactly helping the practice is a new level of “mean spiritedness” that seems to have moved like a wave over society. In part thanks to social media, people feel entitled to be hateful – instead of helpful. And folks also tend to promote the negative. This is counterproductive to mental health, says Sarah.
“It’s true that people seem to be more mean these days and there is still some stigma attached to therapy but the truth is some of the healthiest people I know see a therapist or have seen one,” says Sarah. “People don’t have to be so hateful and people don’t have to offer their opinion on everyone’s life.”
“Some of the strongest people I know have seen a therapist and have asked for help,” Sarah offers. “There are people who have built their lives over and over and over. Those are the stories that fill me with hope and purpose. We are so passionate about what we do and we love seeing the resilience of the human spirit. But sometimes to tap into that resilience, you need a little help.”
Is there anything outside of therapy that people can do – in general – to help one another? What advice would a therapist give to an entire community at large?
“I would say respect. We have to start treating people with respect,” offers Sarah. “Respect matters so much. We give that to our clients. We give them the highest level of care no matter what that person has been through. Everyone deserves to be respected and everyone deserves to be heard.”
Editor’s Note: If you need immediate assistance with your mental health or mental state of being, Allegany Magazine recommends reaching out to a professional therapist, counselor, family doctor, or health care provider. If you are experiencing a mental health emergency, please call 911.