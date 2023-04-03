In Memoriam
Allegany Magazine Remembers Peter Halmos
It would be impossible to produce a magazine out of Cumberland, Maryland with a spotlight on the subjects of health and wellness without remembering a man we lost in late 2022 – a man whose life mission it was to promote health and wellness in Cumberland.
Dr. Peter Halmos was an incredible advocate for our area -- and a leader not only in our community but a huge supporter of arts and culture.
We now can't help but reflect on the times he was featured in the pages of this very magazine -- the first in a story written by the late Amy Shuman on his extensive collection of elephant figurines.
We last featured Dr. Halmos in late 2020 when we tapped him as one of our Most Fascinating People of the Year -- but truly that could have been said about him in any given year.
Below, we are revisiting portions of an interview he did with us for a story in our August, 2018 edition. We think these words -- his own about himself -- best reflect the man, the doctor, the husband, the father, and the community leader he was -- good natured, involved, and full of wit.
His life and his legacy will endure in this community for ages and he will be truly missed.
From the August 2018 edition of Allegany Magazine:
Peter Halmos
Age: 82
Where is your hometown? “Budapest, Hungary. After living in Cumberland for 50 years, one could consider it my hometown as well.”
How would we know you? “I was the head of cardiology at Memorial Hospital in Cumberland for 30 plus years. I have a strong involvement in nonprofit activities. Over the years, president of the YMCA, the Cumberland Bridge Club, Allegany Arts Council, treasurer of the Gilchrist Museum, Allegany College Foundation, WMHS Foundation. And I am Nicole and Siobhan's father.”
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? “I almost perished in the Holocaust. And I played for Ireland in the International Bridge Tournament.”
What is something you have learned about life that you wish you knew earlier? “I made the mistake of working too hard early in my career and not leaving enough time for family and leisure.”
Don’t hold back – what’s the best thing about being the age that you are right now? “Those who talk about the 'Golden Years' are off their rocker!”
Why does the Allegany County area feel like home? “I have worked here most of my adult life – and hopefully working here has made an impact.”
What two words best describe you? “Caring. Diplomatic.”
This April 2023 edition is dedicated in memory and honor of Dr. Halmos. Thank you, Peter, for all you did with your time in our community and your time on earth to improve our health, our well-being, our humor, and our overall sense of humanity. You will be missed by many and your contributions will be felt for years and generations to come.