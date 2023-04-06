Reader Commentary
In Defense of Us Plus Sized Gals
America is obsessed with size.
I can’t speak for other societies, as my experience of them is minimal. But I was born and raised in the U.S. and I can assure you that Americans, by and large (see what I did there?) look down on overweight people.
Don’t get me wrong – people whom society deems too skinny are the objects of abuse, too, as I learned last summer from a very credible source. It seems that there is disdain at both ends of the scale – but culturally speaking, I can’t help but feel that fat-shaming is still more common. I believe it is, in fact, the only remaining socially acceptable form of public ridicule.
With the exception of “Hairspray” and maybe a “Pitch Perfect” movie or two, the amply endowed almost never figure as the love interest in pop culture, influencing perspective mates to assume there is something wrong with them if they are attracted to a size 20 female – or male, for that matter.
Could any 21st century American imagine Heathcliff roaming the moors, pining for a chunky Catherine? Rhett Butler single-mindedly pursuing a stout Scarlett? Would Mr. Darcy ever say “You must allow me to tell you how ardently I admire and love you" to an elephantine Elizabeth? Could Ron Weasley have fallen for a hefty Hermione? Of course not! Overweight women are the comic relief in movies and TV shows, cartoons and books. In commercials, we don’t even exist – unless we are the “before” picture.
As a child, I was skinny. I played outdoors in the woods and ball fields, running, jumping, batting, climbing, sledding – all the things kids did before the Internet made them willing slaves to their electronics. When I was 13 we moved to Cumberland, and suddenly I was living on what was, to me, a city street – no forests, no backyard, no fields, and no friends. I spent my out-of-school time sequestered in my bedroom, writing bad poetry, listening to Jim Croce and the Carpenters, and stuffing myself with Packie’s donuts to buffer the loneliness. By the time I graduated high school, I looked like the Michelin Man. I had never been on a date in my life, and based on the message sent by Charlie’s Angels and Dallas, I couldn’t believe I ever would. Food, like any sedative, dulls pain – especially the psychological sort.
I remember scrutinizing a mural on the wall of a Dairy Queen once, an enormous photograph of the opening of one of their earliest restaurants in the 1950s. There must have been 300 people in the photo, and not one of them was overweight. Back then, people farmed, walked, chopped, dug and hauled; food was organic and natural, and sweets were treats and not everyday occurrences. My mother was born in 1930. She had a weight problem – mostly after I was born. She complained that she was always large, and she had a genetic predisposition toward avoirdupois – but I would have killed to have had her college figure when I was 18!
We struggle against society to take care of our bodies. Gurus tout meditation and yoga, fitness clubs offer pools and weights and treadmills, health food and organics companies urge us to avoid genetically engineered edibles and processed junk – all the while we are bombarded by ads that lure us toward milkshakes, fries and KFC. The mixed messages are bewildering,
I speak from experience. In 15 months on a diet plan in the 1980s I went from a size 26 to a 6. I cut my body weight in half. And still the company I bought the diet plan from urged me to pay them to help me lose another 10 pounds. My mental self-image never did catch up to reality. Dress shop clerks urged me to shop for tight-fitting tops and micro-mini skirts, but when I tried them on, all my low self-esteem saw in the mirror was a laughable fat woman shoe-horning herself into ridiculous fashions. By the time I began to see myself as I really had become, a divorce, six pregnancies, depression and loneliness were starting to put the weight back on. And the fat-shaming that resulted, the message I received from society, only added to my desperation and increased my dependence on food as an anesthetic for the pain. I sincerely believe that food is the worst addiction there is. All addictions are horrific and tragic, any addiction can kill you – tobacco, alcohol, drugs or food – but food is the only one you can’t give up cold turkey. Don’t get me wrong: breaking any addiction is sheer hell – but food is the only addictive substance you can’t give up entirely and never touch again.
Most of my relatives are dedicated to preserving and improving their health, (as we all should be) especially as they reach their “golden” years. I have relatives older than I am who row incomprehensible numbers of kilometers on their rowing machines, pedal unfathomable miles outdoors on their mountain bikes – I even have a nephew who is training to run a 100 mile marathon, though he’s only 30 and doesn’t have a weight problem anyway – except whatever extra pounds insanity adds.
These same relatives are mostly vegan or pescatarian. They are all slim and radiant. I try to swim my meager 40 laps at the YMCA pool a few times a week, but I’m too busy to devote the time to self-care that my relatives (mostly retired) do – and frankly, I like my ice cream. I resent not being able to eat it when I want to. In fact, I resent being the body type I am, the genes I inherited (not blaming you, Mom!) the life-long struggle I have had against my weight, and the way society views me.
Endless social media posts tell me to stand tall, be proud, love myself – but the ads running alongside these memes keep shilling for Jenny Craig or trying to sell me cupcakes, so I feel buffeted in all directions. I’m not a proper, Progressive, New Age woke person if I don’t love myself as I am – but that’s hard to do when you are trying to live long enough to attend your kids’ weddings and broccoli doesn’t taste like cheesecake.
Many of us with eating addictions also suffer from depression, loneliness and low self-esteem – leading us to eat more for the endorphins junk food produces, leading to more weight, leading to more despair. The cycle is self-perpetuating, and a lot harder to break than is believed by those who casually dismiss obesity as a problem easily solved. Pregnancies, medical conditions, physical disabilities – all these can exacerbate the issue.
Overweight people, unless they are incredibly well-grounded and balanced, live in a maelstrom of self-loathing, chasing fad diets and miracle cures that cost a lot and don’t deliver, battling genetic predispositions that render ineffectual weight loss plans that seem to work for everyone else, beating themselves up emotionally and eventually resigning themselves to the loneliness and disdain which a youth-and-beauty obsessed society visits upon the imperfect. It’s even worse when your profession is theatre. No one wants to be the fattest person on the stage, to always be cast as the funny sidekick or the evil stepmother, to be the one to put the costume director through nightmarish searches for Jumbo-sized garb. It sucks.
The pleasure experienced when eating churros is quickly followed by the guilt of having done so. Having a friend or loved one who can eat anything and still remain slender complicates those relationships. You can love someone and still hate them for looking magnificent. Petty, I know, but there it is.
And none of this addresses the medical complications of obesity. I don’t even want to go there.
On behalf of myself and my fellow sufferers, I have a heartfelt request: could society please stop brutalizing people like me, stop telling us to love ourselves while demonstrating how little you respect us, stop laughing at us behind our backs – or worse yet, to our faces? Could capitalism, for once, put the public good ahead of profits and break the endless cycle of guilt-tripping us into expensive diet plans, fat-shaming us with the clothes we are offered, charging us a fortune to treat the results of weight issues we often cannot control – all the while simultaneously bombarding us with blithe little tropes and maxims about loving ourselves, valuing ourselves, being proud to be us – when society clearly feels none of these emotions? It’s hypocritical, greedy and damaging. And it hurts.
I am fortunate to have a husband, sons and extended family who all love me for who I am. But American culture doesn’t. And those who love me would all have to admit that they would like me to be slimmer, for the sake of my own mental and physical health. I would, too. And I’ve been trying since I was 13. Do you know how tired I am of this battle?
Doesn’t seem like it will end any time soon. (There should be some joke I can insert here about how dying is good for weight loss, but that’s probably not the literary tone my editor is looking for.) Thank you for listening. Thank you for considering. Thank you for allowing me to vent. Overweight folks try not to complain much – we’re supposed to be the “jolly” ones, remember? – But there’s a lot of pain being carried around inside these large frames. Please be sensitive. The offhand jokes don’t help, any more than the French Fries do. And they taste a lot worse.