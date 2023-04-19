Stressed? Anxious? Overwhelmed?
Expose yourself to the arts!
People seldom associate the “arts” with “health”. The two seem to be separate conversations. After all, what does a discipline like theatre or painting or writing have to do with exercise and medicine? Actually, the two can go hand in hand if you open your mind and make room for creativity as a healing power.
Recently, I was reflecting on my own journey and how many times my art has pulled me through the dark times – both when I was physically recovering or when I was in a mental slump – for lack of a better term. And I could have written about that, but I wanted to reach out to other artists in our community and get their perspective on how the arts have healed them, rejuvenated them and made them the well-rounded people that they have become.
So, I reached out to two amazing female artists in our community – two women of two completely different backgrounds and disciplines in the art world. These are actually two people I have worked with the arts community, shared stories with and even occasionally broken bread with and so I knew they would have powerful and insightful stories to share.
Patricia Henley is currently a professor emerita at Purdue University where she taught for 26 years. Since leaving full time teaching she writes and continues to teach, at writing conferences and workshops. She now resides in Frostburg, MD and I had the pleasure of doing a table reading of a play she has written.
Allegany Magazine: What role has art played in your life?
Patricia Henly: Writing has been at the center of my life for fifty years. I have written and published stories, poems, novels, and memoir. I cannot imagine my life without it. It keeps life interesting and satisfies my desire to know what’s going on, with people, families, different cultures.
AM: Tell me about an experience where you saw the benefits and healing qualities of the arts in either your life or someone's that you know personally.
PH: A former student of mine once said to me: “Your life is a triumph of art over circumstance.” He meant that even though I grew up in a gritty blue-collar family, becoming a writer helped me get perspective on all that. Writing gave me personal power that I didn’t have as a child or teenager.
AM: How does art make you feel?
PH: You mean is it calming, stimulating, euphoric? All of those! I especially like the feeling of letting go of ego and entering fully into the dream of the story I am writing. It’s like a trance. The writing trance.
AM: How important is it for you to share your art with others?
PH: Very important. I’ve given readings at colleges and universities all over the USA. I love meeting with readers who still enjoy reading.
I also had the pleasure of interviewing Desiree Witt – who I have know since I was fourteen years old. Desiree is one of the pioneers of dance and theatre in this region. She has been a choral music and drama instructor for the Allegany County school system. She currently works at Allegany High School in Cumberland where she directs the Concert Choir, Show Choir, and the Drama Club. She is also the Director of Community productions for Morgantown Dance in Morgantown, WV where she has choreographed major ballet productions for the past 30 years. And she leads the Gotta Sing Gotta Dance summer theatre program at Allegany College of Maryland.
AM: What role has art played in your life?
Desiree Witt: Performing arts IS my life. I always loved to dance and sing when I was a little girl. When my dad found out that I wanted to go to college for dance, he said, “You’ll never make a living doing that!” Now I sing and dance at my job literally every day.
AM: Tell me about an experience where you saw the benefits and healing qualities of the arts in either your life or someone’s that you know personally.
DW: As a performing arts educator, I have witnessed theatre/dance/music transform so many student’s lives. It gives them purpose, meaning, and an outlet for their emotions. Student’s lives have changed drastically since COVID, social media, and technology in general. The arts not only takes away the stress of daily life, but gives the inner being a voice.
AM: How does art make you feel?
DW: Creating performing artistic endeavors gives me purpose and great joy! I live eat and breathe music, dance, and drama. Even when I am not in the studio, classroom or theater, my mind is still creating and thinking of ideas to put into performances.
AM: How important is it for you to share your art with others?
DW: The importance of sharing my art with others is how my job functions. As a creator, choreographer, or director, displaying the performance is the reciprocal relationship between the artist(s) and the audience. When a show ends, the students usually cry, which in turn makes me cry. But I always remind them, there is always another show!
Writing…dancing…painting…acting. The arts can transport us to other places and, at the same time, help us discover who we really are. It can give us closure. It can take us away from the pain. The healing powers of art are endless in their therapeutic benefits both mentally and physically. With the arts we use our bodies, minds and souls – one of the aspects that makes a career in the arts truly unique. Studies have proven that children exposed to the arts grow up to become more productive members of their communities. Art holds up a mirror and forces us to strive to become better versions of ourselves.
In fact, in 1947, the World Health Organization formally recognized the arts as a component of staying mentally healthy.
“Health is a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity,” the WHO states.
Anthropology has shown that in early human history, art, religion and healing evolved in the same social space. In 2019, WHO began testing arts interventions to advance specific health goals, including universal health coverage, mental health and suicide prevention, maternal health, blindness prevention and quality of care, and even disease prevention. What the WHO has found in all of its studies has been that the arts has a significant impact on our health. That book you are reading, or play you just saw, or piece of art you admired got you outside of your head. And that music you danced to in your last Zumba class? An artist wrote and recorded that song!
Hospitals have shown that when the corridors and patient rooms have artwork in them that the patients are more at ease and comforted.
“From early childhood through adolescence and youth, arts education can support the social and emotional needs of students, helping them better to cope with their feelings, to bounce back from adversity, and to show tolerance and compassion for others,” says a statement by the National Endowment for the Arts. “For older adults, greater frequency of arts participation has been linked to positive health outcomes. Creative arts therapies and arts-in-health programs can help to address specific physical and mental health conditions, and can improve the quality of life for patients and their caregivers. In cities, towns, and neighborhoods, meanwhile, arts-based strategies can contribute to greater social cohesion, health equity, and community well-being.”
Over the past twenty years, innovations incorporating the arts and health have been used to enhance physical and emotional support for resilience and wellbeing in communities, complementing and supporting therapeutic, rehabilitative and preventive efforts, increasing awareness of health and even contributing to emergency preparedness.
For me, personally, my life was forever changed by art and by the people I have met along the way support that narrative. Find your bliss…I recently found out my friend who is in her sixties is taking voice lessons – do it! Take that pottery class…join that book club…audition for that community theatre – you never know what is waiting for you.