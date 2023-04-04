The “Dog-tor” is In!
Take two Milk Bones and call me in the morning!
Meet Kasey – one of the most popular “teachers” in the Garrett County School System
Sit. Stay. Good girl.
Scientific studies confirm what pet owners have known all along: interacting with animals--petting them, playing with them, caring for them--improves wellness in myriad ways, from lowering blood pressure to reducing anxiety and improving mood. Administrators from elementary schools and college campuses alike have begun using therapy dogs in educational settings for the social, cognitive, and physical benefits they bring. Garrett County Public Schools (GCPS) students - and staff - are now enjoying these benefits, thanks to endorphin-boosting visits from therapy dog Kasey Martz, and a recently-implemented program that makes it all possible.
Kasey is one half of a team; her partner (and human) is Dr. Allyson Martz, GCPS School Psychologist and Board Certified Behavior Analyst. Dr. Martz began exploring the possibility of utilizing therapy animals in the school system in 2019.
“Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and associated school closures in 2020-2021, we were already seeing an increase in behavioral health issues, especially in our youngest students,” she says.
Dr. Martz, along with her colleagues, believed therapy animal interventions could be a useful tool in helping to alleviate these issues.
Therapy dogs differ from service dogs and emotional support animals. According to the American Kennel Club, service dogs work with individuals with disabilities and are trained to perform specific tasks, such as helping blind people navigate or alerting deaf people to sounds. Emotional support animals are companion animals prescribed by a mental health professional for individuals with a diagnosed psychological or emotional disorder such as anxiety disorder, major depression, or panic attacks. Therapy dogs, like Kasey, are not assigned to a specific individual, but “volunteer in clinical settings, such as hospitals, mental health institutions, hospices, schools, and nursing homes, where they provide comfort, affection, and even love in the course of their work.”
Knowing Kasey possessed the qualities of a successful therapy dog – among these are age, temperament, and obedience to commands - Dr. Martz began the certification process with Therapy Dogs International (TDI) and Alliance of Therapy Dogs (ATD). Guidelines mandate that therapy dogs and their handlers are certified together, and cannot serve with a partner with whom they are not certified. Therapy dogs should be at least one year old, have a friendly personality, and enjoy interacting with people. The dogs need to pass assessments that include things like being able to sit, lie down and stay, walk calmly on a leash without being startled by unexpected noises or actions, and refrain from behaviors such as jumping and biting. Health assessments and liability insurance are also required. To work in GCPS schools, teams must be approved by a building administrator -- typically the school principal.
In early 2020 the pandemic delayed the pair's certification efforts. When in-person learning at GCPS resumed in the fall of 2021, Dr. Martz says there was a marked increase in student anxiety, absenteeism, and dysregulation.
“We are experiencing unprecedented frequency and intensity of behavioral health issues in our communities, and those manifest themselves in kids’ behavior in our schools,” she says.
Kasey and Dr. Martz completed their certification training in the spring of 2022. In April of that year, GCPS formally adopted the Therapy Animals Policy and Procedures.
“We needed more tools to support our students,” says Dr. Martz. “There was interest and support for animal-assisted interventions for counseling, de-escalation, and incentives, as long as the proper precautions for student safety are in place.”
Kasey is the first therapy dog to serve under the new guidelines.
On any given school day, Kasey can most often be found at Northern Middle School, Grantsville Elementary, or Accident Elementary. She has also visited Northern High, Southern High, Friendsville Elementary, and Yough Glades Elementary.
Asked what a typical school day for Kasey looks like, Dr. Martz responds, “To be honest, Kasey doesn’t have a typical day because I don’t have a typical day at work. My position is School Psychologist and Zboard Certified Behavior Analyst, so every day is an adventure. We try to greet students at the door on their way into school. We often make visits to STARS (Students Taking Active Responsibility for Success) classrooms at the beginning of the day to help students choose a good attitude for school.”
Kasey has walked with a student more than once who was working on an alternative activity in Physical Education, worked with a student to provide an opportunity to practice social skills with peers, has helped de-escalate students who were way more amenable to petting Kasey than talking to a human. And Kasey has comforted students who had a hard time seeing past their pain but were able to smile and relax while petting their canine school official.
Teaching assistants have had the opportunity to observe Kasey with students.
“Kasey was amazing with the non-verbal children on the autism spectrum who struggle with regulating their emotions and responses. It was amazing to witness,” says Accident Elementary School Teaching Assistant Samantha Soltas.
“I personally have seen Kasey light up countless faces of both children and adults. She always brightens my day and I love seeing her at (school),” says Northern Middle School Teaching Assistant Megan Wakefield. “Her tail is always wagging and she’s always so calm and gentle. She truly is an asset to our school system.”
Read the entire story in the April 2023 printed edition of Allegany Magazine.