Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER THROUGH THIS EVENING ACROSS PARTS OF MARYLAND AND POTOMAC HIGHLANDS... Elevated fire weather conditions are expected today in the Maryland counties along the Maryland-Pennsylvania border, as well as western Grant and western Mineral Counties in West Virginia. The combination of west winds around 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 35 to 40 mph, low relative humidity values around 30 percent, and drying fuels will produce an elevated fire danger through this evening. The wetting rains over the weekend, cooler temperatures and cloud cover today will prevent critical fire conditions from developing. Residents and visitors are urged to exercise caution if handling open flames or equipment that creates sparks. Also, dispose of cigarette buds, matches, and other flammable items in appropriate containers. Keep vehicles off of dry grass and obey local burn bans. Most dry grasses, dead leaves, and other tree litter could easily ignite and spread fire quickly. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and eduction, please visit your state's forestry or environmental protection website.