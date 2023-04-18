The Buddy System
Get Healthy With a Little Help From a Friend
How UPMC Western Maryland health coaching can help you reach your goals
What is health coaching at UPMC Western Maryland?
A UPMC Western Maryland board-certified health and wellness coach helps clients identify and set goals and holds each person accountable as they guide individuals to help make long lasting healthy changes to a person’s lifestyle. They use empowering and encouraging methods to help make adjustments and feel better in your daily routines. UPMC Western Maryland’s Main Campus program stresses the importance of staying motivator when a healthy coach is involved to help each person stay on task and reach goals and objectives.
What areas can a health coach help with?
Increased physical activity and provide fitness guidance
Improved sleep
Implementing nutrition goals
Stress reduction
Parenting advice
Women’s health
Behavioral and mental health
How does it work?
Sessions can be scheduled for 30 or 60 minutes and typically occur weekly, but that can be tailored to the individual. Sessions are held in person at the UPMC Western Maryland Health and Wellness Center, or can be scheduled virtually. Typically, clients sign up for four sessions, but often work with their coaches longer than that based on their personal goals.
How much does it cost? How do I sign up?
The service is free! Clients can self-refer or be referred by their primary care provider.
For more information on health coaching at UPMC Western Maryland, call the Wellness Center at 240-964-8424. Mike Browning and Pam Jan (shown here) are two of the nationally board certified health and wellness coaches currently seeing clients at UPMC Western Maryland. Photo provided by UPMC Western Maryland