The Celebration and the Gamble of Spring
How to “Live Boldly and Step in the Direction of Growth.”
The deep thaw has begun, after the extended and oppressive darkness, the intermittent pummeling of precipitation in different matter states, finally longer days, warmer temperatures, the return of the birds and visions of basking in the sun.
Alas it’s not as simple as a flip of the calendar page, and all is well.
The approach of Spring comes as a flip of a coin of many faces, a gamble, the roll of a dice, with what is held in balance an early season of crisp tan lines, or if we will be spending most of the coming weeks in our wellies.
April is a great time to introduce children to new sports, be it mountain biking, before the trails are overgrown and dusty and the humidity makes a few miles feel like a death match. If we were blessed to live in climates with a substantial snowpack, the assurance of nice sunny days in the month of April makes for a great time to take children skiing for the first time. Unlike on our local slopes where my five-year-old is asking if we can take a break before we are even at Mid-station due to the numbness of her digits on our very first run.
There is something magical about Spring, the flashes of color that appear from nowhere as gold finches dive from one red bud to the next. The deafening knocking of the woodpecker as his Mohawk appears from beyond the branches.
There is a celebration and a gamble to Spring. Inherently, it is a time that brings with it optimism as we emerge from winter, however, there is no guarantee that the sun will greet you on your arrival. It is a time when rains and snow can make a valiant last stand as Winter tries to linger for yet another day, or two. It could be a time when we finally come to the realization that those activities – the ones where we had great hopes for our children to become stars in - somehow does not jive with something in their genetic makeup, We realize and hopefully accept that Jimmy may not be a soccer star, or Sammy may not going to be the next Hope Solo.
It is a time when there is a chance that hummingbird does not return this year, but is instead it is replaced by a those nauseant Starlings.
As is commonly said – Such is life. Spring is a time when we forced to decide how we choose to live as we go into the season of the sun. Are we going to be brave, and make a stand for the tone and direction our year is going to take, or will we hold onto the melancholy that comes with Winter?
For my small business in Cumberland, Wheelzup has decided to live boldly and step in the direction of growth. With hopes for sunny days, many spent hopefully aboard a bicycle, we have decided to welcome this season of new life with a new operation at Canal Place. As is now standard with the Wheelzup philosophy, the pillars upon which everything is and will continue to be done is “Access, Knowledge and Community.”
For generations now, Spring has always been the time of the gambler, from farmers tilling their lands for the planting season, to the Viking as they prepare for raids, they have always gambled of what fortunes the coming months will bring.
In modern times, little has changed, as we evaluate our wellness, our health, those habits that hold from New Year resolutions now gone. We get the opportunity to decide to put our backs into it, dare greatly, live fully and love abundantly. That’s what the gamble is about, and my hope is that you are dealt Aces this time.