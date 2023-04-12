Good Life
Wellness Shouts
Two, four, six, eight…who do you appreciate?
Who is Your Wellness Warrior?
I love scrolling through social media and seeing people who prioritize their physical and mental health. While we may not be in control of our genetics, we can certainly take steps to be our healthiest versions. What’s that saying? If you aren’t contributing to your wellness, you are making room for illness. I asked around to see who was influencing you in a positive way. Let’s listen closely – because truly, wellness shouts!
“Shout out to my friend Lori Beck Gowans for her determination to get healthy and fit! Lori’s dedication encourages me to work harder and to not give up on my goals. Way to go, Lori! You are an inspiration to us all.”
Mary College
“I didn’t believe life could ever be different. I made a promise to myself to start small and take it slow. I had doubts that I could do this but we do have the power to change our lifestyle. Love yourself enough to get up, show up, and tackle your issues one day at a time. I am more confident and comfortable in my own skin now.”
Lori Beck Gowans
“Shout out to Summere Herndon. She has been a tremendous help in getting my son the help he needs. She takes all my concerns seriously and never hesitates to send a referral or request testing. I’ve struggled to find someone to listen to us for years, but she does with her whole heart.”
Holly Redman
“If there was ever a real ‘Wonder Woman,’ it would have to be Chelsea Sheldon. I am consistently inspired by her. Chelsea worked very hard several years ago to gain her certification as a Health Coach and I signed up to be one of her first clients. Since then, she has competed in several strength competitions. The best part of everything she has accomplished to date is that her husband and children have followed in her footsteps. Her ability to motivate and lift others up is her finest trait and causes me to aspire to be just like her. She never ceases to amaze me and I can't wait to see what she is up to next!”
Danise Whitlock
“Kelly Lewis attends the Aquafit class I teach regularly. She is working out to help her bad hip. Actually, all the people who attend Aquafit at the Y deserve a shout out for their dedication to healthier living. The class meets Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6:15 p.m.”
Sharon Derlan
“Shout out to my husband Fred who has been my support for the last 20+ years since I developed fibromyalgia and chronic migraines. I don’t know where I’d be without his constant love and patience. He has seen the worst of me and still stays by my side. He truly took the ‘in sickness and in health’ wedding vows seriously.”
Vicki Bartik
“My husband, Lenny Yenchenko celebrated 10 years in sobriety from drugs and alcohol with the help of AA, his Higher Power, family, and friends. He struggled most of his life with addiction, going in and out of sobriety. He had to wait until he was ready. It wasn't easy but he does it one day at a time. Most families split up with the disease of addiction. His did. With the tools he learned at AA, Lenny is reunited with his family once again.”
Lee Ann Yenchenko
“The person who helped me become healthier was my personal trainer, Julie Zapf. While I don't go to the gym anymore, I still appreciate all she did for me and carry with me what she taught me in my at-home workouts.”
Crystal Zehala McCoy
At the helm of my personal wellness plan is Massage Therapist Barbara Gordon of Healing Hands. I see her every two weeks to help with my chronic pain from scoliosis. Once I tell her where my major pain is that day, she knows just what to do, and I leave feeling relaxed, with lowered blood pressure, and hardly any anxiety. Shout out to you, Barbie!
Who do you think of when you think of a health and fitness or wellness mentor? That friend who helps you through a mental crisis at 2 a.m.? Your Mom? Doctor? Pastor? Rabbi? Neighbor? Therapist? If you don’t have at least one person who is in your circle of support, find someone to talk to. Listening to each other is the key to healing.
C.J. CANGIANELLI is Allegany Magazine’s longest-running continuous columnist. She has worked as a therapist, behavior specialist, and/or life coach for over two decades. When she isn’t coaching or running her successful decluttering business, CJ teaches CE courses at Allegany College of Maryland, moderates a weekly book club at the Lavale library, and teaches e-courses.