Think you have the 2020 Face of Summer?
Allegany Magazine is once again seeking photo entries for our popular annual “Face of Summer” photography feature. One photo will be selected to be the cover of our June 2020 edition, kicking off the summer season in Allegany County.
All faces, races, sexes and ages are eligible! Send your photo to sriggs@times-news.com. Or hard copies can be mailed to Face of Summer, Allegany Magazine, 19 Baltimore St, Cumberland, 21502.
Start looking at those family photos from your vacations last year. Have one of the kids in the water? Of Grandma by the camp fire? Of the perfect beach body? That gorgeous summer day with the family? We’d love to see it. And we’d love to share it with the readers of Allegany Magazine!
It’s one of our most popular “reader contribution” features of the year and we can’t wait to see what you send us!
Put your best face forward and send it to us….you could even see yourself – or someone you know – on our summer cover!
IMPORTANT STUFF TO KNOW:
The name and age of the subject must be included as should the location of the photograph and the hometown of the subject in the picture. The person submitting the photo must have taken the photo or have permission from the photographer that did. The deadline for entries to be considered as the 2020 Allegany Magazine Face of Summer is 9 a.m. Monday, April 13, 2020.
