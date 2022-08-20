James T. House
19
Rawlings, Maryland
How would we know you? I’ve played music live twice around the area but haven’t kept up with it (planning on getting back out on stage eventually). I currently attend Allegany College and I’m majoring in the multimedia and tech field. Throughout grade school I was in orchestra and choir and had plenty of amazing experiences at All-County and achieved some really cool STEM things in my those years that allowed me to travel downstate for science festivals. Oh…and if you read Johnstown Magazine. A photo taken of me by John A. Bone was picked to be their cover this month!
What is the first thing you did this morning? The first thing I did this morning was actually meditate. It definitely helps to clear my head of any stress and get ready for the day.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? Physically, probably working outside. Mentally, time management stuff. it’s hard to keep up with everyone wanting to be active during the summer when sometimes I’d just like to be cold and cozy in my house.
What is something about you people would be surprised to learn? I’m pretty much an open book, but maybe that I struggle with anxiety? I try to be kind of happy go lucky so when I tell people that I’m having a panic attack they’re sometimes shocked.
Your day doesn’t feel complete unless you get to do what? Nap! And on the contrary something productive like cleaning or playing musi.
Do you have any strange habits or guilty pleasures? Getting to know people is very fun. I love hearing everyone’s story. Video games are also very fun. Oh, and I also drink soy sauce. Not like the whole bottle or even a cup of it but a sip of soy sauce fills my heart with such joy.
What makes Allegany County feel like home? For me it’s the landscape and the people here, my family and friends. I’ve always admired the mountains, trees, lakes, and rivers you know you’re in Western Maryland when 220 slowly stretches into more Appalachian terrain. The people who have influenced me all grew up here as well. I’m surrounded by very forward thinking and wise people who love to share they’re experiences. Everyone’s friendly.
What two words best describe you? Silly. Goofy