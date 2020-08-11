A look back on the summer that nearly wasn’t
Many refer to the graduating Class of 2020 as the class with “perfect vision”: a vision of hope, optimism, goal setting, and determination. However, even with this perfect 2020 vision, no one could have predicted the events that unfolded on March, Friday the 13th. This was the last day we suddenly and with little warning, walked out of the doors of our schools with no certainty as to if or when we would return as students. We could not have foreseen the events that were about to come in our state and across the nation, such as stay at home orders, the closing of non-essential businesses, and the rise of the CoVid-19 virus. For some, this pandemic hit close to home; while for most of us, it meant staying quarantined in our homes. However, what is visible despite the darkness of this time in our world is the light from the vision and determination we have to persevere and come out better for it: stronger and focused on the future.
When we walk back into our schools later this month, we will all take a long look around. It will be the first time we have been allowed inside our schools for more than five months.
Trying to find a clear lens to help focus our vision on dealing with the changes in our lives is not an easy task. We had to handle and adapt to online learning. We took on Google Classroom like pros, mastered the art of unmuting during Google Meets, and even made wearing masks look good. Many of us have continued to complete college classes online and finish AP classes using a variety of technology. Amber Armbruster, graduate of Fort Hill, stated, “Online learning was difficult due to being a visual and auditory learner. But, I liked being able to mostly work at my own pace.” However, our teachers and staff members went above and beyond to meet our needs. The change in our time has not limited the vision we have for our future.
Some people say that hindsight is also 20/20, and looking back, the Class of 2020 can truly hold our heads high with few or no regrets.
“The hardest part about having to stay home during the last few months of my senior year was not getting to hang out with my friends or be social, or compete in my last high school track season,” said Mountain Ridge graduate Justus LePrevost.
“The biggest challenge about not returning to school this year was definitely not being able to see my friends and teachers. Both my peers and teachers helped me so much over the past four years and have shaped me into the person that I am today,” shared Quinn Madden, Allegany High School graduate.
The courageous Class of 2020 has left our mark and our 20/20 “perfect” vision has opened the way to our future: a future that even a pandemic and months of quarantine cannot diminish.