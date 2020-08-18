Uniquely Allegany
Podcast: Big Savage
The Death of Alexander Stevens
The story of Alexander Stevens and Megan Shaffer and what happened on Jan. 3 and 4, 2017 at High Rock in Savage River State Forest in Garrett County is as mysterious as it is sad.
How did the 24-year-old Stevens end up dead at the bottom of the rocky outcropping? Was it suicide or did Shaffer, his 20-year-old companion, have something to do with it? Why was a beloved pet cat left in a cage at the top of the cliff alongside burned-out candles? Why were Stevens and Shaffer both naked when they were found? Why did she live while he died?
With more questions than answers, this local news event is a captivating and fascinating true-crime story.
While many people in Allegany County are familiar with the pair – either as a couple or as individuals – indeed many young people in the area went to high school with one or both of them – the case has – for better or worse – captured national attention as of late with a Podcast that is gaining traction as one of the most followed digital stories available today.
Big Savage, The Death of Alexander Stevens is a stunning eight-episode podcast by Kendall Perkinson with Sarah James McLaughlin. The producers, both of nearby West Virginia, are assisted in reporting the story by Teresa McMinn and Mike Sawyers, journalists with Cumberland Times-News -- Allegany Magazine’s sister publication -- and the two reporters who covered the case since it began.
To fully appreciate Big Savage, it is advisable not to look up information on the case until after listening to the entire podcast. It's worth the ride, I promise. What helps raise Big Savage above so many others is the use of actual 911 calls and recordings by those involved.
“We were initially denied audio of Megan's 911 call, but after filing a lawsuit, a judge overturned Garrett County's 30-year practice of denying public records to journalists,” podcast producer and host Kendall Perkinson says. “We could never alleviate the incredible human loss involved in the story of Big Savage, but hopefully this ruling is a very small step in helping the public understand such loss.”
Hearing the real voices from the recordings makes it seem so much more real, and recollections by McMinn and Sawyers lend authenticity lacking in many other podcasts.
The thing I find irritating about many podcasts is the attitude of the hosts. Often they come across as condescending and lacking in human emotions. That is not the case with Big Savage. Perkinson and McLaughlin empathize with their subjects in a way I find refreshing. Rather than exploit the victims in this case, the pair deal with the subjects using compassion.
They preface the podcast with these words: “It is the tale of a late-night, cliff-side ritual – an unnatural death amidst inexplicable circumstances and a trial unlike any we've seen.
“To the people affected by these terrible events, it is our sincerest hope that you find we've covered this story respectfully, but honestly.”
Big Savage not only details the facts in the case, it allows the listener to become familiar with both Stevens and Shaffer.
Stevens was a handsome and popular artist and an athlete. A former Boy Scout, he gave the address at his high school graduation. He visited several countries, loved animals and had a great sense of humor. Actual recordings of him singing are haunting evidence to his amazing musical talent.
It seems he led a rather charmed life until he was dismissed from the U.S. Coast Guard for what appears to be an unfortunate misunderstanding. Serving in the military was his life's dream and losing that opportunity was devastating to the young man. Those closest to him report that he seemed lost and couldn't find himself. According to the podcast, he then got involved in various methods to find “enlightenment” and pursued spirituality in less-conventional ways.
Shaffer was initially identified on 911 calls as a “small child,” probably due to her high-pitched voice and diminutive size – barely 5 feet tall. She was described as a “sweet, little mouse” by a coworker at Bath and Body Works in the Country Club Mall, where she was employed at the time of the incident.
With eight episodes, Big Savage details all the facts in the case. But don't expect all the answers. Even those involved in the podcast did not necessarily agree. A veteran reporter of nearly 25 years, McMinn says the case was not the biggest she's ever covered, but it was “definitely the weirdest ... No one scenario seems to make any sense.”
Apparently, it also was very controversial for the readers of Cumberland Times-News. Many were angered that the very public case was covered at all and the paper faced backlash as the story unfolded in the press. But while the reporters might have drawn the ire of some, both McMinn and Sawyers (who has since retired but remains a correspondent for the Times-News) won a first-place investigative journalism award by the Maryland-Delaware-D.C. Press Association.
The eight part professionally produced podcast is part of Kromatic Media’s Appalachian “true crime” podcast series. The narrative for the podcast on the company’s website states: “Two friends perform a ritual on a clifftop in Savage River Forest. By morning, only one is still alive. Big Savage: The Death of Alexander Stevens is an 8-part investigation into the baffling trial of a young woman charged with murder and assisted suicide for the same death.”
Over the course of the show, Kromatic covers the trial of Megan Shaffer day–by–day, with insight from multiple reporters in the courtroom. Narration is spliced with interviews, 911 audio and musical interludes to tell a strange and confusing story that will leave listeners with more questions than answers when the final installment concludes.
I would recommend you give Big Savage a listen and draw your own conclusions. I promise, it is a tale that will stick with you for a long time. You may think you have heard everything about this story and then you will realize you only know what you’ve heard or been told. Big Savage, produced by Kromatic Media, currently has nearly half a million streams. It is available without charge through download services like iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher and Soundcloud.
Arlene Johns is the managing editor of Johnstown Magazine, where another version of this story appears. Johnstown Magazine is also a sister publication of Allegany Magazine.