Navigating a New Normal
“The indefinite continued progress of existence and events in the past, present, and future…”
As a contributor for Allegany Magazine, our articles are submitted several months in advance for editing, layout design, publishing, and many other important reasons before they end up in your hands. As I sit and brainstorm about my contribution for the end of summer 2020, it is still just late spring and it’s difficult to think of anything but the new normal we are faced with. Trying to come up with fun ways to spend the summer or design tips to transform your patio or deck are not coming as easily in these uncertain times. I would personally like to get off of this nightmare of a ride – and hope that by the time you read this, that ride is ending or ended -- but right now, I know how important it is to abide by the guidelines to keep my family, friends and community safe.
Despite how negative and sad this time is, one thing I would like to focus on is how grateful I am for the small things. I think this time of social distancing has taught many of us to appreciate our time alone, with family, and with friends to be able to do pretty much whatever we like on our own terms. I’m hoping that by the time this article is published, we have made it to the other side of this pandemic and are able to enjoy the people, places, and activities we once took for granted.
Time is defined as the indefinite continued progress of existence and events in the past, present, and future regarded as a whole. It is one of the most taken for granted aspects of life. Wishing we had more time to get work accomplished, spend more time with the people we care about, wishing vacation didn’t have to come to an end -- all things I’ve wished for. Now that time has slowed and we have a little more on our hands, I am taking the opportunity to catch up at work, play with my daughter even more, enjoy the outdoors, start some hobbies, and enjoy the smallest of moments I may have once overlooked. I’ve been able to catch up on TV shows, begin a book I’ve had since Christmas, chat with friends, work on some house projects. Rather than focus on the negatives, I hope that in the time you’ve had at home, you’ve also been able to find the positives.
I also have a new appreciation for fresh air and the outdoors. I’ve always loved being outside, but notice that now I pay more attention to the wind, the sun, the flowers, everything. I know, I know, it sounds like the makings of a Disney movie, but going out to grab the mail is like taking a seven day cruise and don’t even get me started on a full neighborhood walk!
So this month when, hopefully, we are able to feel a sense of that “previous” normal, you will still appreciate those quiet moments and the extra bits of time in your day. I know I’m looking forward to cookouts, campfires, swimming, vacations, and all of the family time! If I had one design tip for this month, make the most of every nook and cranny in your home so that you want to spend time in it creating happy memories. Make your days meaningful and spend them doing things that bring you joy always.