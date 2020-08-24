Finding Common Ground
“No one can tell what goes on in between the person you were and the person you become.”
Stephen King
The Stand
When the need arose in the community for protective masks, a couple in Frostburg sprang into action – designing and constructing more than 1000 masks for area residents who needed them. Brandi and Jason Baughman did not ask for a single penny toward their masks but only a donation to help cover the costs of their materials. As people began to ask for their masks, the couple established a Facebook page -- Common Folk Masks – where folks could visit to request masks – some even made from special materials or designs.
“These are some hard working people going non stop to help other people in our community,” said photographer and Allegany Magazine photo correspondent, A.J. Small who spent an early summer afternoon documenting the couple at work.
Photography by A.J. Small