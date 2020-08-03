From the Editor’s Desk
The Day After
And a reminder to be kind
Does anyone remember that 1980s film “The Day After?”
It was meant to serve as a science fiction warning on what could happen if we woke up to a brave new world decimated by a nuclear explosion. I can’t help but think of that TV movie now as I walk around my community and see folks wearing protective and even decorative face masks. I think of that film and other Twilight Zone-type episodes as I track real data that shows that smog above cities is thinning and the ozone layer is healing and coyotes are walking across the Golden Gate. As we have been given this massive time-out by Mother Nature, the Earth has been taken the opportunity to heal.
And now – as we go into the unofficial last month of summer – it’s our turn to recuperate – to attempt to respond to a “new normal” as restrictions continue to be gradually lifted.
As we do – I have two simple words for not just the opening of this edition but for hoping what is a closing chapter on a crisis. Be Kind.
Be patient with restaurants and shopkeepers as they reopen. Remember some people don’t agree with the state by state measures.... and that’s okay. Just be kind. Some people are still planning to stay home.... and that’s okay too. Some are still scared of getting the virus and a second wave happening....that’s okay to feel that way.
Some of us are thankful we still have jobs, or that we can have guests at our weddings, and visitors at funeral homes again, and have that surgery we had to postpone. Some of us will continue to wear masks while others may rush out to attend to salon appointments. Some of us will host game nights with small gatherings, go fishing, dance, sing, laugh or cry at something seemingly trivial, mow our lawns, paint our houses, go out for ice cream, buy cigarettes and beer and lottery tickets...and others among us will be excited just to hug a friend...it's all okay. All of it. Again, be kind.
Public buildings may put new measures in place to protect people. We may see digital thermometers or contact tracing or yellow tape on the floor and sidewalks. And this may happen well into autumn. And that’s okay too. Be patient and be kind.
As in life we each have a different story. Not one experience, person, fear, joy, anxiety, thrill, heartbeat or emotion is the same. If you need to go out, just respect the wishes and boundaries of others.
What my time working from home and in a quiet solitude in my work office talking to coworkers with walls and doors between us has taught me is that we all are in different mental states than we were months ago. We are each dealing with an extraordinary unprecedented human event. And each is doing so in our own individual way. Before and during this health crisis we still had “life” to deal with and now we all have our reaction to this event to fold into our lives.
People are still struggling with debt, losing loved ones, losing pets, losing and changing jobs, ending relationships, meeting deadlines, meeting challenges, surviving other illnesses. Even before this global crisis, everyone you met was already battling a demon you knew nothing about and many of them still are. Now add someone’s pre-existing personal struggles to a global trauma. We’ve been through a lot.
This is the month when we will begin to collect information and collect ourselves. We can begin this month to look back on the last few months with 20/20 vision (pun intended) and see how far we have come and how far we have left in this journey. And as we travel this road together, just remember these two words -- be kind.