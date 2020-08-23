Good Life
Welcome back…. We’ve missed you.
Have you missed us? What else have you missed?
Our lives changed tremendously back in March 2020 with the presence of COVID-19. Some of us had to learn to work from home, school-aged children and college students of all ages turned to online classes, some small businesses closed their doors, and many of our friends found themselves unemployed. We worried about our elderly in nursing homes and their caregivers. We found ourselves staying at home and only going out for essentials- looking for toilet paper, pet food, and cleaning products. We had newfound respect for those who continued going to work- law enforcement, first responders, hospital staff, truck drivers, postal workers, grocery store employees, news reporters, and mental health workers. We saw the best in people. Women and men making and handing out masks, getting groceries for neighbors, and checking in on family members with a quick phone call. Now that things are slowly returning to “normal,” I asked around a bit and wondered what some of you have missed most while quarantined and how you will celebrate when restrictions are officially lifted.
“I’ve missed teaching my students the most. Being in a classroom, helping them, tying shoes, answering questions, giving hugs. The first thing we did when restrictions were lifted was to have dinner with my parents and my sister/her husband/baby. It was the first time we had all been together since March 16. Once all restrictions are lifted, we are ready to book our trip to Disney, as our June vacation to Disneyland was cancelled. My kids ask every day when we can go?”
Jessica Loibel Hook
“I've missed my family most. When it's safe, I want to sit around a table, share a meal, talk for hours, and hug them.”
Diane Bridges Spriggs
“Looking forward to resuming Friday night dinners and chat sessions with our friends.”
Vicki Bartik
“The only thing I miss is Friday lunch with friends. I will be far behind others in going out in public again based on my comfort level.”
Toni Matese Toothaker
“I miss my grandkids’ hugs and kisses. Seeing my kids whenever I felt like it. Going to my sister in laws on Sunday afternoons after church.”
Patricia Wilt
“Real hugs!”
Cathy Horwath Webb
“Hugs.”
Brent Wiles
“I missed hugs from my granddaughter Emily and our monthly YaYa Luncheons!”
Helen Logsdon Uncapher
“I have missed going out to restaurants and interacting with family and friends. I have missed our local Al Anon meetings. Al Anon is for someone that is affected by another's alcoholism.”
Lee Ann Yenchenko
“I've missed eating out, touching my face, and visiting non-essential businesses but most of all, I've missed our family get-togethers! I'm grateful we got together in early March, just before the quarantine hit, but it seems like years since then, and I miss them so much!”
Michele Bridges Bennett
“I missed my art friends. I belong to several active art groups and a few informal ones. I really miss the camaraderie and inspiration that comes from my special art friends. I can hardly wait until my figure drawing group and my critique group can meet again. My Plein air group has already begun meeting since it is an outdoor group and easy to social distance.”
Bobbi Dubins
“I miss being able to see extended family that live out of town, seeing others outside of work and not having to be 6 feet apart when talking with them.”
Gracie Sommers
“I missed spending time with my grandson but luckily he lives next door so we could social distance visit and we face timed, going to restaurants because we love to eat out, and going to Frederick once a month to hook up with our close friends Tara and Josh.”
Lori Hopwood-Heavner
“I've missed my Gram time the most, and soon it will be forever! First thing I'm doing is loving on my kiddos I've missed terribly and are growing up right before my eyes electronically”
Lori Harold Johnson
“I missed physical communication with my family and friends. Hugs, face to face encounters, and seeing them in person. When restrictions were loosened, I went to the playground and to get an ice cream with my children and grandchildren. And I went kayaking with my friend, Alice, whom I have not seen in months and we sat in the middle of Rocky Gap and talked.”
Sandi K Shank
“I missed saying goodbye and sending our seniors off into the world. The pageantry of proud mommas and poppas, grandparents brimming with pride, the seniors lined up excited and nervous, as well as tons of pictures!”
Michelle Benson McBee
“I missed the annual Shamrock Shuffle held in Frostburg. I enjoy hearing some of the local bands, and seeing, and conversing in person with my friends.”
Michael Foote
“Each year we participate in the Autism Walk. April is Autism Awareness Month and it's an annual event that brings many together for a local cause.”
Ann Steele
“Theater- seeing theater and doing theater.”
Nicole Halmos
“I missed live performances, sushi, and hanging with my friends!”
Julie Miller
“I missed the Band Blitz.”
Joyce Wolfe
“I’m excited to return to pet grooming. I miss my clients- human and furry.”
Kevin Knippenberg
“I missed shopping, traveling, and concerts.”
Dianna Squires
“I have missed working...never thought I would say it! But, it’s true!”
Lura Thompson
“I didn't miss anything. I worked full time.”
Tina Storey