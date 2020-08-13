How did you spend your quarantine summer?
2020 will be a year that will be remembered for years to come. The coronavirus turned many people's lives upside down. Their plans were put up in the air for the entire year, but especially the spring and summer months. Many people had planned events for the summer of 2020 for months, or even years, just to have them cancelled or postponed.
In the middle of March, the world started shutting attractions down into the summer months and some even into the fall. One major place affected by the closure of nearly the whole country was New York. This affected millions of people, including members of the Mountain Ridge High School yearbook staff who had planned to attend a journalism conference at Columbia University. While in New York, they had planned to attend some Broadway shows, but due to CoVid-19, Broadway shuttered their doors, and the university cancelled the conference. Another major organization worldwide affected by this global pandemic was Disney. Worldwide, Disney expects to lose around $20 million a day worldwide.
Attractions are not the only ones affected by this pandemic. Transportation companies were impacted as well. Because of travel restrictions, many airlines, trains, and cruise lines have taken a significant financial loss. Deborah Heath explained, “When my husband and I were engaged, we dreamed about one day taking a cruise to Alaska. This year, we are celebrating our thirty-fifth wedding anniversary; and we were looking forward to taking that long-awaited cruise in August. Those plans have been put on hold once again.”
During the summer, many unique events occur that people look forward to for the whole year. Some of these events include summer camp, weddings, vacations, and concerts. For many events, it is unclear when it will be safe to gather in groups, so they are uncertain if they should reschedule or even what date might be safe to pick. Daniel Jones stated, “We have several friends who were planning to get married this summer. Now they have to reschedule or have smaller ceremonies, as they try to make the best of a difficult situation.”
Summers offer moments for people to be together for a week or two and relax. For some, they split their time between visiting family and visiting other places such as national parks or beaches. Emilia Porter explained, “We are a big travel family. My parents' Christmas surprise this year was a multi-country European trip. The six of us were also planning to travel to Uganda, which is where our family’s educational ministry, Webale Ministries, is located. In addition to those trips, my brother’s senior trip to Jamaica and a girls’ trip to London were cancelled. This year was special because my brother plans on enlisting in the military after graduation, making the weight of these cancelled trips feel heavier. Even though we’re bummed, we are so thankful for this amazing family time.”