Looking for and finding the hero
A look back on some local helping hands and faces during our time of need
The last several months have certainly proven to be challenging for our world. Who would have thought that we would see the day when a global pandemic closed down schools and businesses and brought the world – including our world here in Allegany County -- to a screeching halt?
Almost immediately after masks were recommended, community members dusted off their sewing machines that had been stashed away for years and began production due to a shortage and lack of availability of masks in our stores. In some cases, sewing was a new skill for these emerging seamstresses, some are long experienced and budding designers, but all jumped into action to help keep our friends and families safe.
One of those was Avery Jacobs. A Lonaconing resident, Avery is a student at Mountain Ridge High School. Her grandmother, Betty Schlereth, had taught her how to sew when she was just 10 and had bought her a sewing machine. She knew she wanted to do something to help so she immediately got to work. She also organized a “Pop Up Prom” for eight of her closest friends on what was to be their prom day. Traveling from home to home she celebrated with them by crowning and sashing each of them as prom queens, delivering a goody bag and dancing to Whitney Houston’s, “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” -- all while practicing safe interactions.
Anyone who has worn a mask for a long period of time during the pandemic, knows that they aren’t always easy on the ears. Emily Dawson is a Psychology major with a double minor in Criminology and Women and Gender Studies. She is in her junior year at WVU, hails from Garrett County and had a solution. Armed with her crochet hooks, yarn and buttons she busily began producing ear-savers. Short lengths of crochet yarn with a button on either end for the mask elastics to hook onto, thus saving the wear and tear on the ears, but comfortably sitting against the back of the head and holding the mask safely in place. In between continuing her studies remotely after being transitioned to virtual learning and her work at Chestnut Ridge Behavioral Health Clinic as a clinic monitor, Emily produced these for friends and family and then began supplying them to medical staff.
Another beautifully creative tribute to the hospital staff was organized by members of the community and staff members at UPMC Western Maryland. On April 24th the hospital entrance was “chalked”. Colorful and loving messages were drawn on each section of sidewalk showing appreciation for the staff members and all that they do to keep the community healthy and safe. During a prayer vigil at the height of the pandemic, area residents joined to lift staff and patients in prayer.
Mindy Wilkinson of She’s So Pretty converted her dress shop in Lonaconing to production of PPE’s. Not only has she sewn more than 2,000 masks, yes, you read that right, two thousand, she also sewed hospital isolation gowns and designed and produced masks with a clear front to allow those that are hearing impaired to more easily communicate. Mindy even got her husband, Eric, in on disposable mask production while she was working on production of isolation gowns.
In late May, Mindy started turning her skills toward designing face masks with clear fronts that can be used within the hearing impaired community. The idea started as a request from Mindy’s friend in Virginia who is a Girl Scout leader with multiple hearing impaired girls in her troop.
“I like the challenge of coming up with something that’s washable and wearable and still functions,” Wilkinson said. “The hearing impaired community, if they can get ahold of those face shields, that would be ideal, but I don’t think they’re available right now.”
Ray the Reliable Cleaners and Tailor owner Ray Beall didn’t plan to have his seamstresses make surgical masks in an effort to combat a global pandemic, but that’s exactly what they did during the crisis.
“We saw a need at the hospital and went ahead and ordered the material,” Beall, whose company has donated masks to Cumberland’s police and fire departments, said.
He checked the internet to see what kinds of masks to model from and came upon the N95. Unlike paper masks, which aren’t reusable, Beall described the masks being made at his business: “You can wash them and reuse them and they can be sanitized” because they use a string that’s tied rather than the elastic band common on regular surgical masks.
In the future, once we get past this pandemic, Beall said he hopes the masks will hold in case there is ever another paper mask shortage.
Jonathan and Addy Dayton wanted to touch those that were being overlooked but were still working to keep our communities running. They began delivering meals to hospital staff, local supermarkets, gas stations, fire departments, post offices, veterinary offices and more. Along the way, a GoFundMe page was established and donations came in from around the area to help support their mission. Several businesses also stepped in to partner with them to help provide meals. The Daytons also produced #FrontlineStrong decals and distributed them at no cost to frontline workers for display on things like water bottles, phone cases, pens, notebooks, and computers.
“These are different and challenging times,” Jonathan Dayton, who serves as the vice president of the Allegany-Garrett Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association, said. “Morale has been down. And I have to be honest, it has been down some for me too,”
It did not help morale that some revenue streams for volunteer rescue squads began drying up. Fundraising activities such as weekly bingo games and cash bashes have been canceled at various fire departments. Annual cash bash events staged jointly by Potomac and Bloomington and one between LaVale and Ellerslie were cancelled. An executive order shut down all Maryland casinos. A portion of casino revenue is funneled into all local fire and rescue units.
“This struggle has only become harder with COVID-19,” Jonathan said. “But I want to assure the citizens that volunteer fire and rescue squads are still there to help you in your time of need,”
Nearly as soon as the pandemic started to hit area businesses, Murray Gornall, owner and president of Western Maryland Distributing Co., started a GoFundMe campaign. The “Bartender/Server Relief Fund” aims to raise $100,000.
“These are the people that have supported our brands,” Murray said.
Matt Bernard is the craft brand manager at Western Maryland Distributing.
“The servers and bartenders have been drastically affected by the closure of all bars and restaurants,” Matt said. “That is why it means so much to us that we are able to help them out at this time of need.”
“We’re in uncharted waters for sure. Everything is evolving as we go,” Murray said. “We are in some unprecedented times.”
Editor’s Note: Our sister publication, the Cumberland Times-News, served as a resource for some of the information gathered for this story.