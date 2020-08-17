The comparison: 1918 and 2020
When the world’s worst pandemic (so far) hit Allegany County
During the recent pandemic, Allegany County had more than 200 cases of COVID-19 and more than 20 fatalities. People were scared. And some still are as the recovery continues. Businesses were closed. Events were cancelled.
But for Allegany County – indeed for the world – this was only a case of history repeating itself. The same could be said of people in 1918. The difference is that in Western Maryland alone -- 30,000 caught Spanish Flu and an estimated 465 people locally died.
The first wave
This unseen enemy was the Spanish Flu; called that because it was believed at the time to have first appeared in Spain in February 1918. Because Spain was a neutral country, the press was free to report on the flu. One historian believes he traced the flu back to a Chinese avian flu in 1917. People got fever, chills, and aches for three days, and then they would be fine.
This flu spread worldwide, including in the United States when it appeared at Camp Funston in Kansas in March. The number of flu cases is unknown, but 233 soldiers developed pneumonia, and 48 doughboys died. Given the number of soldiers in camp, this was not considered a remarkable mortality rate.
In one instance, the 15th U.S. Cavalry contracted the disease while at sea. They called it the “three-day fever,” although apparently it affected people longer than three days. Doctors noted that while the disease lasted three days, it often took a week or two for the victim to recover fully.
Then this flu mysteriously seemed to vanish as temperatures warmed.
The second wave
Spanish Flu reppeared stateside in mid-September. The local newspapers mentioned it was highly contagious. Residents of Allegany County, however, seemed unaffected as the closest reported case in the state was near Camp Meade. That was September 24. Three days, later Cumberland suddenly had 23 cases, and it only got worse from there. This sudden appearance worried residents and officials tried to calm them. A headline in the Cumberland Evening Times on Sept. 30 read, “Local Board of Health Says There Is No Occasion for Alarm But Greatest Care Should Be Taken.”
Although this version of the flu was just as contagious as the spring flu, it was far more deadly. One physician wrote that patients rapidly “develop the most vicious type of pneumonia that has ever been seen” and later when cyanosis appeared in patients “it is simply a struggle for air until they suffocate.” Another doctor said that the influenza patients “died struggling to clear their airways of a blood-tinged froth that sometimes gushed from their mouth and nose.”
On October 4, 1918, the Board of Health passed an order closing schools, churches, theaters, and dance halls. Streetcars and other public transportation had to travel with windows open. It was unlawful for a person to spit or sneeze in public without a handkerchief.
That same day, every single obituary in the Evening Times attributed the cause of the death to the Spanish Influenza. The same issue of the paper also noted that hospitals were helpless about treating the flu. They even asked that flu cases not be brought to the hospitals.
One article in the Cumberland Evening Times said: “The physicians of the city are having a hard time trying to do justice to their many patients. Three prominent physicians are confined to their homes with the prevailing ailment. Hence their patients have to be looked after by other doctors, and the shortage of physicians makes it all the harder for those who are able to make the rounds and also to respond to new calls constantly coming in.
“The department stores, in fact, the stores generally, are all hard pushed for help. At one large department store, it was stated this morning that they were short some thirty-two clerks.”
The Cumberland Evening Times wrote, “The number of cases up to and including yesterday which have come under the notice of the physicians total four thousand.”
The Red Cross opened an emergency hospital on the Sprigg property at 28 Washington Street. James W. Thomas who owned the property across the street donated it to serve as a nurses’ residence. The hospital was expected to accommodate 100 patients. It had 50 patients on the day it opened.
Since the schools were closed because of the Board of Health order, the Board of Education asked teachers to volunteer at the hospitals.
Cumberland doctors created a ward system throughout the city to try to handle the demand for treatment with thinning resources.
As the number of deaths increased, the shortage extended to gravediggers. The Cumberland Evening Times reported, “Several funerals may have to be postponed because grave diggers at Rose Hill cemetery are overtaxed. It was reported this afternoon that orders were in for ten graves to be dug, but one so far had been prepared.”
An article in the Journal of the Alleghenies read, “Bodies of Frostburg servicemen stationed at Fort Meade were sent back to Frostburg wrapped in blankets and tagged. Their bodies were stored temporarily in the corner house where the Frostburg Legion building now stands. Behind the post office in a carriage house, open doors revealed bodies laid on the floor. At the Durst Funeral Home from October 5 to October 31, 1919, ninety-nine bodies were prepared for the last rites. Those bodies, placed in rough caskets or wooden boxes, were carted to the cemetery and stacked until burial.”
Things worsened. Twelve people died in one day in Lonaconing, and between Oct. 8 and Oct. 11, 23 people died in the town. Arrests were made because streetcars traveled with their windows closed. Coal production in the numerous mines in the George’s Creek region fell off because the miners took sick. The size and colors of wreaths hung on doors of homes indicated who had died in the house.
Some help came with special hospital trains from the state and federal governments. Emergency hospitals were opened at the B&O YMCA on Virginia Avenue and Laughlin’s Hall in Piedmont.
Finally, by Oct. 16, doctors began reporting that they were catching up with their caseloads. Over the next couple weeks, new cases dropped off, and the hospitals emptied of flu patients. In short, survivors survived and those who did not had succumbed.
The Cumberland Evening Times noted that in Lonaconing undertakers were finally catching up all the bodies that needed burying. “Oak Hill cemetery look as though a plow has gone through it, so numerous are the new graves, with their high mounds of freshly turned earth,” the newspaper reported.
The Board of Health ban was lifted on Oct. 25.
The flu’s impact
Because of the problems with reporting, the precise number of Allegany County residents who died from Spanish Influenza is only a range. However, an article in the Cumberland Evening Times in 1919 showed monthly deaths in Cumberland September through December 1914-1918. Most months, the number of residents who died was in the high 20s or low 30s, but at the peak of the pandemic, the number of deaths was 10 times the average or 261 deaths in October 1918.
In the aftermath of the world pandemic of 2020, it is important to note that the Flu Epidemic of 1918 remains the deadliest plague that has ever struck the world. Spanish Flu killed more people than World War I and in a shorter time frame, too, yet the war captured the headlines during 1918. Estimates are 675,000 Americans died from the Spanish Flu or 10 times more than died in the war.
The flu killed more people in one year than the Black Plague did in four years. It was so devastating that the average human lifespan was reduced by ten years in 1918.
Note: Andrew Sparber assisted with the research required for this article.