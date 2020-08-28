LAST WORD
Pondering the purple hyacinth
Reflections on what we’ve all just been through
Today I marveled at a grape hyacinth. It was something I might have simply walked past a few weeks ago, but today I stopped and really looked. Yesterday, I lingered to watch a pileated woodpecker. I listened to music, not as an afterthought, in the car on the way to something else, but for its own sake. This week, I sat at my computer under blue skies instead of fluorescent lights. I painted with my daughter, giggled at our missteps and beamed at the artistry we had forgotten we had in us.
During our recent time of crisis, we have worried. We have wondered whether we would be alright—physically, financially, emotionally. But we also have slowed down in a way most of us haven’t done for as long as we can remember. We’ve eaten dinner with our families, noticed the lilacs blooming in our neighbor’s yard, and appreciated the comfort of our favorite mugs and our coziest slippers. We’ve taken virtual tours of the Met, doodled with children’s authors, tapped our toes to live-streamed concerts, and watched actors bring stories to life in empty theatres. And it has sustained us.
Forced to pull back from business and busy-ness, we have relearned how to appreciate beauty. But we also have remembered that we can create it. By cooking a delicious meal, Chopped-style, from the ingredients in our pantries. By picking up that guitar we haven’t touched in years, or by finishing the embroidery that has been languishing at the back of the closet with the dust bunnies.
Like the camera’s lens in the hands of a skilled photographer, times like these bring into sharp focus the things that matter most. Life and health first—people—always. But up there, too, is beauty. For me, these days have been a buoying reminder both of the beauty of the natural world around us and of the comfort and joy that artists create for us with their work. How the sculptures, the novels, the music, and the plays elevate our existence. And how we elevate our own existence by giving them the attention they deserve.
In the weeks and months ahead, why not challenge yourself to be stopped in your tracks by beauty. Look closely at the painting that called to you the moment you saw it, but which has become a too-little noticed part of your decor. Close your eyes and really taste the first bite of your favorite restaurant meal—the one you longed for during the inevitable frozen pizza night of quarantine. Take in the local plays you have been meaning to see, the concerts you didn’t have time for, the gallery openings you meant to go to, but didn’t make.
As the restrictions of distancing continue to lift and we look forward to the days ahead and breathe for surviving, hold fast to the gift of perspective, the technique we applied to our elementary school drawings of diminishing roads and light poles, so that we can appreciate the things in our lives according to their true importance.