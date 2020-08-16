“The Lord put me here.”
The Preacher and the Prison
WCI’s Chaplain “celebrates 20 years behind the wire.”
Being a chaplain in prison is not for the faint of heart. Few make it 20 years. Even fewer stay at the same facility for that long. Yet, one western Maryland native soldiers on, blessing others with his kindness and sharp wit.
Cresting the hill on U.S. 220 South, the scene provides an incongruent, unsettling, almost surreal contrast. As far as the eyes can see, there are mountains. But there, on the left, shocking the eyes like an attacking army, rolls a one-million-razor wire coil atop two miles of unclimbable fencing, all watched over by high-tech officers’ towers and super-bright lights.
In January 2000, Galen Beitzel’s sister told him she saw an ad in the Cumberland Times-News. The “prison” was in need of a full time spiritual leader. Galen applied but six months passed with no word from the Division of Correction. Sitting in a truck on a break from his work for a local farmer, the preacher prayed. “I said, ‘Lord, I really felt that you wanted me to go to the prison,’” he recalls. “‘Well, if that’s not where you want me to go, that’s fine. Just show me where you want me to go.’”
The Lord answered quickly. That very night, Galen’s wife met him at the door and ushered him to the back of the house, where the couple’s two daughters and two friends appeared with posters spelling out the word “chaplain” and doing a cheer. The letter from DOC had arrived; the prison ministry was his for the taking. The next week, he walked into the warden’s office.
“The warden gave me the DOC directives books. He said, ‘Here’s your books. Now go down and fix it.’ I had no clue what to do,” Chaplain Beitzel laughs. He soon would find out…
During his very first week on the job, Galen recalls being duped by an inmate. His baby had just died, he told the new chaplain, and he needed a “special visitor” to come in to console him. The story was a fraud; the visitor turned out to be a would-be teenage girlfriend. The chaplain is resigned to the episode now, but still clearly stricken by that introduction to the occasional behind-the-wire deception. Among the chaplain’s hardest jobs: notifying an inmate about a death in his family. One day, Galen was overwhelmed by thirteen death notifications in a single day. “I happened to wear black that day,” he says with a weak smile. “I don’t think I’ve worn black since.”
Just dealing with the diversity of faiths alone is a daunting task. At times, WCI’s inmates have self-reported being affiliated with as many as forty religious groups. Protestant groups alone account for roughly forty percent of the inmates. Among these, “Protestant” tops the self-reported affiliation list. Also represented in large numbers: Baptists, and those calling themselves “Non-denominational.” Wiccan, Odinist and House of Yahweh groups are represented. Followers of Islam sometimes number as many as 500 inmates---who claim allegiance to eight different sects. There are small numbers of Native American and Jewish adherents. And then, perhaps the chaplain’s biggest challenge of all: the 150 men who list their religious affiliation as “none.”
Discouragement is easily assuaged, however, by thoughts of the experiences Galen can draw upon from his early years. He cites a man named Ron who had a compelling message to share with his fellow inmates, but who steadfastly refused to stand up and do so in church.
“One day, he came to talk with me. He had done something so terrible in his past that he felt there was no way he could be forgiven. He knew God had forgiven him, but he couldn’t forgive himself. When he finally gave the message at church, you could have heard a pin drop,” Chaplain Beitzel recalls. “Men were openly weeping because they felt his pain and agony. I believe he was one man I was able to help.”
It also isn’t often that you can fool Western Correctional Institution Chaplain Galen Beitzel. Working around inmates for two decades tends to make even a devout man of God thoughtfully prepared for any interaction or situation, lest he get snookered, caught off-guard---or worse. So when the inmates and outside guests one night called the burly chaplain up to the microphone in the middle of the Protestant inmate group’s revival service, Galen had no idea this portion of the service was to be about him. What followed were accolades lauding Chaplain Beitzel for his years of amazing work tending to the souls of the incarcerated in one of Maryland’s biggest correctional facilities.
Galen’s co-laborer behind the razor wire that encircles the vast compound is Jay Atkinson, a calm and caring man who calls Chaplain Beitzel a blessing. Atkinson joined the Division of Correction only recently, but instantly knew his mentor was one of a kind.
“Galen Beitzel is one of the most giving people I know,” says Chaplain Atkinson. “He is very selfless and humble, quick to deflect any accolades that come his way.”
Next door, at the super-secure North Branch Correctional Institution, veteran chaplain Kevin Lamp echoes Chaplain Atkinson’s sentiments.
“Galen has a huge heart for people in general,” says Kevin, a longtime veteran himself whose prison chaplain career began under Beitzel’s tutelage 15 years ago. “But if anyone was cut out for the position of prison chaplain, it would be him. His compassion for the men he oversees is unmatched. He gives them his time, attention, and talents. I still use many of the tips and ideas that Galen gave me when I first started at WCI.”
Together, Beitzel, Lamp, and Atkinson minister to inmates and staff alike---more than three thousand souls in all--- inside the immense two-prison iron and concrete city built on the former Celanese plant site. But these days, the spotlight shines on Galen Beitzel, the 60-year-old gentle giant of a man who has a loving wife and four grown children, and this summer is celebrating two decades of ministering “behind the wire.”
Born in Cumberland, Galen Beitzel had dedicated his life to the Lord at 11, a conversion that came while visiting a Baptist church in Canton, Ohio.
“The sermon really got me,” he says. “I went forward and gave my life to the Lord. Never turned back. I knew from that time on I would be a preacher. I was so convinced about what God did for me at that moment, I didn’t have a choice.”
Returning to Western Maryland, the newly minted minister would eventually settle into a pastor’s job at Friendsville Christian Church. But his story was far from over. God was still playing a hand. Eventually, that calling would lead him to a federal prison facility where he would spend the majority of his career.
Galen says historically, about a third of the inmates regularly attend services, but relatively few are truly serious about their faith. When he took the job, the chaplain says, the prison’s non-denominational Protestant church “was a mess.” Beitzel went tier to tier and housing unit to housing unit asking the correctional officers about the integrity of the men attending the services. If they weren’t living like Christians on their tiers, he figured, they couldn’t lead the church.
Eventually, the chaplain found enough sincere men to reorganize the Protestant church, officially called Tree of Life Christian Fellowship. He selected twelve men---inmate disciples. On Good Friday 2007, the twelve led the service in the prison gymnasium. One has since gone home to Baltimore, where he has continued his ministerial aspirations.
The chaplains’ offices at WCI are at the far northern end of the vast prison compound, hard by the inmate gymnasium and a good 200 yards or more from the secured prison gatehouse entrance and exit.
“We’re here to help the men when someone in their family dies or when they can hardly handle the pressure of being incarcerated,” says the veteran chaplain. “The men view themselves as being in a hopeless situation. They have anger against the world. Some are sick in the prison infirmary. We chaplains tell the men about hope and love and about the joy of being in a relationship with God and how He will change their lives.”
“The Lord put me here,” reflects Galen, recalling his twenty years with reverence. “When you sit here and you talk to a man and you see that change, it’s awesome! They go from blaming everybody to realizing that unless they change, they’re going to be in here forever, and they don’t like who they are. It makes you feel really good.”
Editor’s Note: Writer Mark A. Vernarelli is a prison system communications officer, author, and former television reporter who loves Western Maryland and the people who make the area so wonderful.