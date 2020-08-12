The Summer of the Unknown
Summer is a time to relax and to have fun. Though many school-aged kids have been semi-relaxing in the comfort of their homes, the summer events are still in question. Online schooling replaced physical buildings but a key piece was absent: interaction. Many students were upset with lack of socialization, and they were anxious to see their friends in the summer months. Will this summer end on a better note than it started?
“My travel soccer team will no longer be going to Ireland to compete.” Cameron Hein said.
The football and soccer teams started to wonder if they would have summer conditioning. Officials for the sand soccer tournament in Virginia Beach rescheduled the event in August, which conflicts with high school tryouts. Volleyball teams typically attend a camp at WVU, but the school cancelled it due to the pandemic. Through it all, however, many athletes are doing their own exercises to keep in shape.
“I have been going on runs and have planned my own workout schedule so I can be where I need to be by next season,” Joseph Oyer said.
Used to carefree and fun days of freedom, young people this summer find themselves worrying about the limited stay-at-home orders still ahead. Besides athletic camps, students looked forward to academic and service-learning camps, but for safety reasons, organizations cancelled or rescheduled them.
“The Coronavirus caused the cancellation of both my opportunity to attend Girls State at Salisbury University and my volunteer work camp, ‘Camp Hope’. These were major events that I was looking forward to this summer,” said Quinn Stark.
Though vacations are what many students look forward to, so are summer jobs that give many young people spending money, fun memories and the first chance to professionally network. For summer 2020, maybe not.
Emma Cook said, “At the YMCA, nothing has been decided since we were in the middle of the second indoor soccer sessions. My job at the pool is going to open as soon as possible.”
But some employers have put certain jobs on hold until further notice, like the community pools.
Saylor Miller said, “My job lifeguarding at Best Western was cut short by 3 months, and unfortunately, this ruined many birthday party plans at the pool. My lifeguarding job in the summer is still undecided about when we are to open again; however we have ordered new lifeguard suits, so there is hope for a fun summer to come!”
Summer is a time for fun and adventure, but this summer might turn out differently. As Maryland lifts its restrictions, many teenagers are finding the positive in the negative.
“It has taken away time from my friends, but has also brought me closer to my family,” said Shelby Holt. “This has been an opportunity for many young people to work on their studies and to take time for themselves and their families.