There’s Got to be a Morning After
How the community is looking ahead and reaching out
The coronavirus, which upended our world, sense of comfort, and all our 2020 plans, has been the backdrop of every discussion over the last four months. Friends are postponing weddings and children are becoming Google Classroom aficionados. Neighbors have taken up sewing and have sent hundreds of masks to healthcare workers around the country and summer vacations quickly turned into “staycations.”
Nonetheless, with states beginning to lift restrictions and communities like Allegany County, Maryland reopening businesses, we can’t help but wonder ‘What’s next? What’s the new normal? What will it look like?”
When Ben and Hana Yoder moved to Garrett County to start Savage River Farm (now called Savage Mountain Farm) in 2012, they started a community supported agriculture program which hundreds of locals have enjoyed belonging to. The Yoders sling farm fresh eggs, ethically raised meats, and the freshest produce imaginable. Over the years, the Yoders added a delivery service, but their membership remained steady. That is, until covid-19.
“This is the most rapid burst of new membership enrollment we have ever had in such a short time,” says Ben. “Every single one of our new members signed up so they could start getting home deliveries because they do not want to leave their house.”
Ben and Hana say they quarantined throughout the months of March and April, only going out to buy medicine or items from other farms. They didn’t expect to see such a dramatic increase in members over the course of the pandemic, but their new normal is a welcomed one.
“This bump in membership means a lot to us in two ways. First, financially as all the restaurants we supplied were closed, but secondly on a personal level. We feel like this is the reason we started doing what we do!” says Ben.
For Ian Robinson, a local musician better known under his performing name of Black Guy Fawkes, watching his friends in the bar and restaurant business suffer as a result of COVID-19 restrictions was a call to action.
“When I saw that bars and restaurants were forced to close or switch to take-out, I knew a lot of my friends were going to be out of a job,” Ian says.
His idea to support his friends was to create the Western Maryland Virtual Tip Jar
“While there are other fundraisers happening, it will still take some time for money to reach those servers. I asked for people’s Venmo, PayPal, and CashApp information so it would reach workers immediately. That way, it goes straight into their bank account,” says Ian.
Ian made the decision in consultation with local front-of-house staff members.
“I am a supporter of local businesses,” he says. “My friends are either owners, or bartenders and waitstaff. Our relationship grew from professional to personal since I’ve moved here and I am very thankful for that,” he says.
Ian is originally from Baltimore, Maryland and moved to nearby Keyser, West Virginia to study at Potomac State College a few years ago. He was featured in Allegany Magazine in 2018 as one of the “35 Under 35” that year.
As a result of COVID-19 health and safety measures, many Black Guy Fawkes shows have been canceled. “Luckily, I have other ways to make income besides playing out, like selling music online or doing livestream performances on my music page,” he says.
Ian’s direct fundraising method means that he doesn’t necessarily know how much he’s helped to raise. “I do not ask how much they have received. That’s their personal business. I just want them to know they’re not alone through this,” he assures.
For Eric Messick, a server at The Manhattan Social, the fundraising effort has made a difference.
“The virtual tip jar is a representation of the best part of our community. It’s good to see people having each other’s backs, even while they struggle themselves,” Eric says.
Caroline Kessler, a chef at the Corner Tavern on Centre Street in Cumberland, says that she and her husband, Noah, are both temporarily unemployed because of the coronavirus crisis.
“It means the world to us to see our community banding together around service industry workers who are being hit the hardest,” she says. “For us, a donation literally means a grocery trip or a trip to the pharmacy.”
The coronavirus didn’t have a silver-lining for some businesses, but they are working toward recouping their losses and finding new legs.
Lisa Wolford of Wolford Photography on Centre Street in Cumberland says she had to cancel numerous weddings, family portrait sessions, and real estate clients in the spring.
“I was completely booked through May. My business saw a 94% drop as a result of the pandemic,” she says.
And while Lisa’s happy to be back behind the shutter of the camera following Maryland Governor Larry Hogan’s phased reopening, it will take awhile before she finds her groove again.
“It’s hard to photograph children, especially. I am so used to being able to hold them and play with them, but I can’t right now. I’m also wearing a mask when I photograph them outdoors, which makes it hard for us to connect and get that perfect shot,” says Lisa. “All that said, I am just so happy to be back to work.”
Payton Hedrick, the Kitchen Manager at Wholesome Harvest Co-op on Main Street in Frostburg, echoes Lisa’s sentiments. After being closed for several weeks during the height of the pandemic, Wholesome Harvest reopened with new safety measures, including curbside service, in May.
“As regulations are being lifted, we are excited to resume serving the community with healthy, local, organic foods at farmers market and in-store,” says Payton. “We will adjust however we need to in order to fulfill our mission.”
The gradual reopening of businesses and public venues means that some favorite local entertainment venues may reopen long before others. For the artists at the Cumberland Theatre, scheduled to reopen in phase three, currently slated for October 2020, the waiting game is hard.
“We’ve been just waiting to see,” says Artistic Director Kimberli Rowley. “The timeline has shifted so many times, but we remain hopeful.”
Cumberland Theatre initially released a program of eight shows for the 2020 season. After their celebrated production of Sondheim’s “Assassins” in February, they immediately began rehearsing their April show, “The Great Gatsby.” However, just weeks before opening, the show was cancelled due to the virus.
“Part of the set design for ‘Gatsby’ is a real pool which I had just filled with water,” says Rhett Wolford, Rowley’s artistic partner at the Cumberland Theatre.
Despite the shifting advice from the Governor’s Office, Cumberland Theatre announced in early June that they hoped to reopen in October with a production of “Clue,” based on the cult classic film. As for “Gatsby” and the pool, that show has been rescheduled as part of the 2021 season.
“We don’t yet know exactly how seating will work or if patrons will be required to wear masks,” says Rowley. “What we know for sure is that we are excited to get back to making art.”
Other notable postponements for this year included DelFest, the premiere bluegrass festival of the region which is hosted yearly by Del McCoury, himself. As a tribute to fans and to keep the DelFest spirit alive, the festival organizers hosted a “DelFest at Home” streaming series, featuring fan-favorite performances pipped right into their homes.
“It was gut wrenching that my favorite event of the year was postponed,” says Brian Hildreth, a Philadelphia-based DelFest enthusiast. “I’ve been coming for seven years now and the release I feel when I drive over the hill and see the cliff-side of the Allegany County Fairgrounds is irreplaceable.”
The streaming series, which was free to enjoy and featured recordings of Trey Anastasio Band’s historic 2017 performance and Nashville-based The Broomestix’s 2019 jam (McCoury’s grandson, Heaven, is their lead guitarist), was a “good consolation prize,” says Brian.
“I can’t describe what DelFest means to me and I cried over it being postponed to 2021, but thanks to the McCoury family, I saw some cool shows I didn’t get a chance to see in person and drank enough beer on my porch to feel the vibe,” he says.
The coronavirus may have kept us from enjoying our favorite fried snacks at the County Fair or from watching our 2020 Graduates walk across the stage, but it did reveal to us that our community has more to offer than just events and downtown dining - we have spirit and a can-do attitude.
Ben Yoder of Savage Mountain Farms says the virus has inspired a moment of reflection.
“We feel like it's our time to shine, and we’re excited to step in and help people in our community out. We feel validated that we made the right choice, dedicating our lives to what we do, and we can see that people are realizing why local community resilience is so important,” he says.