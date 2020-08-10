Be a Weekend Warrior
“Stockpiling for the season”
Hopefully, by the time you are reading this, our season of hoarding toilet paper and anti bacterial hand gel is coming to a close and calmer heads are prevailing. As I am writing this column this month, however, the world is still a very different place – and I am sure as it copes with month and year ahead, it will continue to be a “new normal.”
In the meantime, did you know that you can actually plan your meals ahead? With a little strategizing you can easily turn one meal into three, each with its own distinct flavor. No one really likes leftovers – especially when we have no choice but to stay at home – like we did or have been doing. But when you already have cooked pork or chicken, you're ahead of the game. Making dinner will be a snap.
Roast chicken can easily do triple-duty. On the first night, roast it with some potatoes and rosemary — the whole house will smell like heaven. The next day, slice up some of the breast, lay it across some hearts of romaine, top with Caesar salad dressing and parmesan shavings and you have an uptown, tasty lunch right from your fridge. That night, use soft tortillas to make a chicken quesadilla with the last of the chicken. Throw in canned black beans from your pantry, and top with salsa and sour cream. Take a bite and savor your genius.
A big steak, like a London Broil, can be reinvented over several meals. On the first night, rub it with a spice mix, pop it in the broiler or on the grill and delight in slices of juicy steak.
The next day, layer some slices on a ciabatta roll, add blue cheese and sliced tomato and enjoy a hearty, big-flavor lunch that would cost a fortune at a restaurant. That night, sauté the last of the steak with sliced onions, peppers, and Mexican seasonings and serve on warm tortillas: you have fajitas.
Cook a pork tenderloin and then go international. For your next three meals, enjoy a southern-style Pulled Pork Sandwich, Asian Pork Chow Mein and Cuban Style Pork with Papaya Mango Salsa.
Another key to delicious two and three day suppers is making dishes that taste better the next day. Soups, stews and chilis all benefit from sitting a day or two in the fridge; their flavors marry and become more intense. So don't think of yesterday's beef stew as leftovers — think of it as a meal that's just about to hit its prime.
Here are some other recipes that are good for summer stockpiling – or anytime of the year. With each of these recipes, they either keep in the refrigerator well overnight for a day or two or you can use the leftovers (if there are any) and put them into dishes -- like salads, sandwiches, stews, quesadillas, and fajitas for the next few days.