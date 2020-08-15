Wit’s End
Elvis and the Women
Observing Life and Love on the Day the Music Died
August 16, 1977.
A day that will live in music infamy. That’s the day – 43 years ago – that the world lost the King of Rock and Roll – the day the music died. The news that Elvis Presley was dead at the age of 42 sent shockwaves around the world.
In commemorating this anniversary, I thought it might be interesting to note some “personal” facts about Mr. Presley, some of which you may or may not be aware. Without stepping on anyone’s blue suede shoes, it’s time to separate the tiger from the teddy bear.
Yes Elvis was crazy about women (and vice versa) and he had many relationships with women – most of them were platonic. He had a deep admiration and respect for women. This probably stems from his relationship with his mother, Gladys.
The matter of Elvis’ first girlfriend is often the basis of dispute. In some biographies, she is reported as Betty McCann. In others, Caroline Ballard, and in others she is Elois Bedford. One of them recalls sending Elvis to Heartbreak Hotel when she showed him a picture of her new boyfriend. Elvis grabbed the picture, ripped it to shreds and cried. “I have never seen a man get so emotional,” she remembered. Of course, he was in the fifth grade at the time.
As a teenager, Elvis worked as a movie usher at his hometown theater. A young lady who worked the concessions stand would bring Elvis free candy and treats. And then her boyfriend found out and he and Elvis got into a physical fight over the girl. Elvis was fired over it.
Most of Elvis’ love interests over his lifetime never talk about the intimate physical activities but instead talk about how Elvis was nurturing and caring and a “good kisser.”
“Elvis asked me ‘who taught you how to kiss?’ and I said ‘I was about to ask you the same question,” recalled Wanda Jackson, one of Elvis’ earlier girlfriends.
“Elvis was the best kisser of any man I ever met,” said Barbara Leigh, another woman with whom Elvis had relations.
When asked what his favorite physical attributes about a woman were, Elvis admitted to being a “leg man,” which may explain his attraction to Ann Margret. He boldly told a reporter one time he could not stand to be with a woman if her feet were dirty. And if he found out a woman was a single mother, he lost interest. He once broke up with a woman the minute she told him during a date that she was a mother.
According to his only wife, actress Priscilla Presley, Elvis never had the same “desire” for her once she had their daughter, Lisa Marie. Their sex life was different. Something about being a mother made a woman less of a sex object to Elvis – but not necessarily in a bad way.
He liked giving his girlfriends pet names, like “Nung Un” and “Itsy Bitsy.” He detested women who cursed or swore in public. He didn’t like it much in private either.
Elvis was known to invite women to his hotel room or to his bedroom after concerts. Those he invited were often surprised when Elvis had invited more than one woman. But he only wanted to talk to all of them – to hear their thoughts on topics of the day or to discuss the Bible.
He was generous with his lady companions. It was not uncommon for him to buy women brand new cars or diamond necklaces.
He is said to have developed “crushes” on the leading ladies of his films – Ann Margaret, of course (his nickname for her was “Rusty Ammo”) but also Judy Tyler, Elizabeth Montgomery, Barbara Eden, and even Mary Tyler-Moore.
Gladys Presley died in 1958 when Elvis was only 23, and according to everything written about Elvis, he never got over the shock of her death. He was a “Mama’s Boy” (and proud of it) for his whole life.