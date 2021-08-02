Allegany Magazine August edition celebrates history and heritage
Edition requested by readers says editor
Braddock’s Gold. Coxey’s Army. Lefty Grove. Lover’s Leap. National Road. The Whiskey Rebellion.
All of these topics are engrained in the history and even folklore of Allegany County. Many have been discussed around dinner tables and even in local classrooms for generations.
Each is among the subjects explored in the August edition of Allegany Magazine, an issue its managing editor said has been requested numerous times by readers of the publication.
“For years, people have actually asked me when Allegany Magazine is going to do an edition celebrating and highlighting Allegany County’s rich heritage and history,” said Shane Riggs, managing editor. “This is it. Since August is the month of back to school, it’s the perfect time to attend History 101.”
The August 2021 issue explores the area’s Native American influence and culture, explains the true story of Jane Frazier, traces Braddock’s trail through our area, visits the monument to baseball legend Lefty Grove, climbs to Lover’s Leap in the Narrows, traverses the National Road and gets inside the Lavale Tollhouse, explores the life of Elizabeth Lowndes, tours all of the area’s museums, rides the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad, and even lists the events, fairs, and festivals that remain in our area until the end of the year including Heritage Days, Cumberland Pride, Delfest, the Hooley Plunge, and the Autumn Glory and Fall Foliage Festivals.
“I think before we can appreciate where we are headed as a community it’s sometimes nice to take a step back and see where we have been and appreciate not only what has brought us to this moment but who,” said Riggs. “If we ever needed another reason to brag about where we live and present evidence to someone who asks what this area has to offer – this is the edition that will do it. It doesn’t tell all of the historical stories from this area because that would take volumes but it does hit all the highlights.”
While the stories do focus on the area’s heritage, Riggs said that should not be misinterpreted as an edition that does not have “personality.”
“Since Allegany Magazine began, our mission has been to spotlight the people and the personalities who live here – and not just announce events or a list of facts,” he said. “Our goal has always been to shine a light on what people are doing here and how we live. The August issue does that but it spotlights who lived here before all of us and how they shaped this area before we got to where we are today. People lived through history. It just didn’t happen. People made it happen. Especially here in Allegany County. The August edition is telling those stories – of those people – and on a more personal level I think.”
The artwork chosen for the cover was used with permission of western painter and renown artist John Paul Strain. The less told and more intimate and even romantic story of the capture of Captains Crook and Kelley from the Belvedere Hotel in Downtown Cumberland during the Civil War is depicted in the piece.
“We worked with Mr. Strain himself to get the rights to four of his art pieces to use on our cover and once he learned the issue we were doing, he sent us what we needed to tell the story behind this painting,” said Riggs. “Every piece of history has a personal story behind. Mr. Strain’s paintings tell those stories and so does our August edition and it became a great and timely partnership.”
Allegany Magazine – a sister publication to the Cumberland Times-News – is available by subscription. Single copy sales can be found at more than 40 retail partners in Allegany, Bedford, Garrett and Mineral Counties.