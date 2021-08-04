In Memoriam
Karleigh Adams
“There is no footprint too small to leave an imprint on this world."
The August 2021 edition of Allegany Magazine is dedicated to Karleigh Adams.
A seventh grader at Calvary Christian Academy, Karleigh was struck by a car as she was crossing the roadway to enter a local dance studio from the northbound shoulder near Richfield Avenue outside Corriganville about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday May 20, 2021.
Almost immediately a swell of social media support within the community began with hundreds of people changing their profile picture to Karleigh's photo with the phrase Prayers for K.
Sadly, Karleigh’s injuries proved too severe for her young body and she passed away Saturday, May 22 at UPMC Pittsburgh.
A GoFund Me account has been established to help the Adams offset the cost of expenses.
“Karleigh lost her life in a tragic accident. Her sweet demeanor, spunk, and energetic zest for life always kept a smile on the faces of those who loved her,” said Ellen Blaydes, who organized the online fundraiser that as of press time had raised more than $18,000 and reached thousands of people. Allegany Magazine also shared the link on our social media pages.
“Her spirit will live on in the memories of her. Karleigh lived her life strongly rooted in faith and truly celebrated her love of God.”
The account can still be accessed by visiting https://gofund.me/a4d29cdb
“Karleigh Dallas Adams danced through the gates of Heaven, on May 22, 2021,” read her obituary printed in the Cumberland Times-News.
Born May 31, 2008, Karleigh was “a joy to all those who knew her. She loved everyone- fiercely,” the printed tribute to her in the newspaper said. “Karleigh played softball when she was younger, and then in middle school she started playing volleyball. Karleigh loved doing anything that involved being around her friends. Karleigh started dance at Will’s Mountain School of Dance in second grade and had continued to dance there. She loved her teachers there and her dance friends.”
Karleigh leaves behind her parents, Debbie Adams of Westernport, and Jeremy Adams of Cresaptown, Maryland. She is also survived by her grandparents, Rev. Dallas and Mary Bunch of Barton, Maryland, and Dr. John and Theresa Adams of Tijeras, New Mexico; a sister, Madison Adams and her husband, Jacob of Cumberland, Maryland; and a brother, Ethan Adams; her best friend and cousin, Diana Cortez, many aunts and uncles, her “Aunt Mimi” Diane Clark and Paul, Sherry Kinsey, and Charlie, John Bunch and Tonya, Melissa Sutton and Park, Joshua Adams and Kaleigh, Judson Adams and Robyn, and Joseph Adams and Lindsay.
“Karleigh loved life. She loved her family, friends, and animals, but more importantly she accepted Jesus as her Savior and she reflected that faith and joy every day,” according to her obituary. “Karleigh is not here, but her family rests in knowing they will see her again someday.”
Karleigh Adams was only 12 years old.
Everyone at Allegany Magazine wishes to express our sincere condolences to the family of Karleigh Adams of Westernport. Our hearts and prayers go out and up to all those who knew and loved her including her family, her classmates, her teachers, and her friends.
“Precious in the sight of the Lord Is the death of His saints.” - Psalm 116:15