From the Editor’s Desk
Celebrating Our History and Our Heritage
Over the years of doing what it is that I do here at the magazine, I have had my fair share of offers to cut and run – companies, businesses, competition, and even the occasional celebrity have tried to lure me aware with big carrots on small sticks. But this is home. There is a magnet that keeps pulling me back to the mountains – and to the magazine – even when I dare to entertain the thought of relocating.
I was born and raised here. I moved away during college and into my early 30s. And even during that entire time, my vacations and at least one weekend a month were spent visiting family and friends here. I first considered the idea of “moving home” in 1999 when I was offered a job here. I didn’t take it. Instead, I opted to stay in Ohio and accept a promotion where I was working at the time. But every time I came in to visit, I was more and more impressed with what was happening here in Western Maryland – there was an activism, an energy – a movement – something I had not ever felt as a kid about the area. The arts were plentiful, the area had multiple live theatres, music downtown on Friday nights, there was talk of a new hospital and new schools, and new housing developments.
The only thing that seemed to be missing was a lifestyles magazine that could cover and photograph and write about and frankly brag about all of this activity. And that – I thought – is what I could do. And so for the first full two years of “being back” through my job with the Allegany Arts Council then I began to network and rub shoulders with the leaders of the community to gage whether or not the timing was right for a magazine to be launched. To my astonishment, CNHI had planned to publish magazines at all of its leading newspapers within its company (they now have nearly 80 of them, thank you!) and the Times-News was given the task of making that happen. The stars aligned and long story short, here we are nearly 16 years later.
Since this magazine launched in 2006, consider everything our area has been through – for the better. Think of all the events and festivals that have started. Think of the attention Allegany County has received for being a sought-after peaceful place to relax, to hike or bike a trail, to ride a train, to spend a weekend, to boat, fish, see a concert, go to school, seek healthcare, gamble a little and to play golf. That excitement is very much still in the air.
But the spotlight is nothing new for Allegany County, Maryland. And this edition celebrates many of the highlights of our local heritage and history – from the influence of Native American culture, to the pioneer days, to the Whiskey Rebellion to the birth of the National Road. We are an area as diverse and as eclectic as America itself. Indeed, much of this nation’s history is rooted right here.
Excitement for where we live is not and should not be a thing of the past and so this issue is also a reminder of what lies ahead and of the treasures that surround us that we may overlook in everyday life. This issue explores our rich heritage and history but also celebrates the future and the return of events that we all sorely missed in 2020. I find it funny when I hear people say “Allegany County is back!” because it never went anywhere – as those of us who have been living through all of this opportunity and activity around us can attest.
And just for the record, I still really like living here.
Shane Riggs
Managing Editor
Allegany Magazine