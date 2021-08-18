Fall into the GAP
Grit, determination, stamina?
It must be the Great Allegheny Passage Relay
Do you have the grit and determination to face the GAP?
The GAP Relay presented by UPMC Health Plan is an unforgettable adventure relay race. Your team will start in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (yes, by foot – this is a marathon, not a sprint) on October 15 and start running the 150-mile Great Allegheny Passage to Cumberland, MD - that’s where you’ll finish your adventure on October 16 and celebrate with a finishers’ party like no other.
Full disclosure: this event is NOT for the faint of heart. It will challenge you and your teammates in ways you didn’t know were possible, and you’ll walk away from the finish line with the confidence and satisfaction of knowing you were strong enough to accomplish a goal most people wouldn’t even dream of setting for themselves.
It's a 150-mile adventure relay starting in Pittsburgh. Your team of eight, six, or four running buddies will start on Friday evening and run throughout the entire night along the Great Allegheny Passage. You'll end the race in Cumberland at Mile Marker Zero on Saturday, October 16 and celebrate your victory (you did just run 150 miles, afterall) at the post-race party!
New for 2021: a one-day 60-mile option for teams of two or four on Saturday only! Runners will start the race in Confluence, PA on Saturday morning and relay to Cumberland, MD where they'll join the rest of the teams at the post-race party. Spots are limited for this option, so register early!
Each relay team member will receive a commemorative medal, long sleeve tech tee featuring custom artwork, and swag bag!
For more information or to register a team, visit https://raceroster.com/events/2021/46285/2021-great-allegheny-passage-gap-trail-relay