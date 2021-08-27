History in the Details
Exploring the Art and Eye of Artist John Paul Strain
By SHANE RIGGS
Managing Editor, Allegany Magazine
Featuring the artwork of John Paul Strain
For more than 40 years, artist John Paul Strain has been mesmerizing both art collectors and historians with his deep and personality filled works of art that capture very specific moments of American history, particularly in the 19th Century.
He has done what many art students of the day are told they can not do – he has made a living as a full time artist – selling his paintings and interpretations of history to galleries, museums and to private collectors for 44 years.
“I’m 65 now and I started when I was 21 so that would be accurate,” John Paul says with a laugh via telephone. He lives in Texas now with his wife. But he has spent many summers and months in the Mountains of Maryland and surrounding areas, allowing our history and our past shape and interpret his works of art. History may have begun in Maryland but it’s come to life in the works of art by John Paul Strain.
“There is a never ending source of history there in Allegany County, Maryland,” he says. “I have actually flown in many times to do research and to talk to your local historians there. I want to make sure when I paint these moments in history that I get the moment and the details right.”
His paintings were first represented by the well-known Western art gallery, Trailside Galleries, when he was only 21 years old. The pieces depicted Native American life, landscapes and Western wildlife and went on to be shown in nearly every major Western art gallery.
“It was a big deal for a 21-year-old,” Strain said. “It allowed me to paint full time. I walked into that gallery when I was 21 with six paintings and told them I would like them to represent me. And then I walked around the gallery while the director took a look at my work and realized the other pieces there were 20 and 25 thousand dollars. I got back to the lobby and she said she would exhibit all six and try me out and within two weeks, all six were sold and the gallery asked me for more work. And I ended up working and painting for them for 15 years.”
Strain didn’t start out to be a painter. He wanted to be a professional baseball player.
“I was pretty good,” Strain said. “I had the second-highest batting average in California in my senior year, and I went to Florida State University on a full-ride baseball scholarship.”
By the time he went to college, however, the seeds of an art career had been planted.
During his senior year in high school, Strain had taken an art class as an easy class. His teacher sat him in the back of the class and told him that as long as he didn’t cause any trouble and he painted the whole period, he would pass the class. Strain did just that and when the teacher saw what Strain had painted by the end of the semester, he bought it for $150.
“That was a lot of money back then, especially since I was mowing lawns for $5 a lawn,” Strain said.
When Strain graduated college, he was a professional painter. He continued painting Western art until he saw it becoming more impressionistic.
“I was competing against a guy who could turn out a painting in one and a half to two days,” Strain said. “Then around 1991, I shifted from Western paintings to historical paintings – mainly moments that happened during the Civil War.”
Three of his most sought after paintings were inspired by an event in Cumberland – the capture of Captains Crook and Kelly from the Belvedere Hotel.
“That was a story that started out political and ended up very personal and I was really drawn to that story,” John Paul says. “You have 18-year old Jesse McNeill of the McNeill Rangers and he’s in love with an actress who is performing in Cumberland. There’s been a plan in place all along to kidnap Crook but when Jesse gets word that Kelly is going after his woman, the rangers make a plan to kidnap Kelly too – and get Jesse’s rival out of the way. The funny thing is that months and months later, after Kelly was released, the actress ended up marrying the kidnapped captain – I miss I guess that’s what happens. The older established guy in the union got the girl in the end.”
John Paul says as he paints his scenes he looks for accuracy and personality. He just doesn’t want to paint history. He wants to paint the personalities and the emotions connected to the people who lived it. Many times, he uses a magnifiying glass to add small but significant details to a piece.
“I paint very meticulously,” he explains. “It takes me about three months to actually finish a painting – and that is just the painting. That doesn’t include the research. I will take a painting as far as my skills allow me to go.”
Some of the details in his work has been challenged by historians – as far the accurate flag being carried or a leather sheath drawn over a sword. And then John Paul shares his research and the naysayers are schooled in something even they did not know.
“Even when I paint people I try to use the actual faces from photographs,” he explains. “I will use models for the bodies and for movement and for the costuming. I used to have to pay people $20 a piece to model for me and then I started getting well know and now people want to model for free.”
John Paul then uses a combination of his research, the actual subject’s image and his photographs to create his pieces that depict a specific place and time down to the weather, the buildings, and the mode of transportation.
“I became known as the artist with a reputation for detail,” he says. “But since my pieces aer based on history, I want to be as historically accurate as I can. And I try to tell that story with as much detail as possible because each painting has a real story behind it.”
Strain paintings have helped to raise funds for historical restoration projects and battlefield preservation organizations. The National Park Service uses his images in their publications and at battlefield sites. His work has also been featured on historical plaque markers located at General Robert E. Lee’s home Arlington National Cemetery - Virginia... Harper’s Ferry National Battlefield Park - Jefferson County, West Virginia... Fort Donelson National Battlefield Park - Stewart County, Tennessee... Stone’s River National Battlefield Park - Murfreesboro, Tennessee... General J.E.B Stuart’s Home Laurel Hill - Patrick County, Virginia... .Patrick Gass Home of the Lewis and Clark Journey of the Corps of Discovery, Penn State Franklin County Master Gardeners of Chambersburg, PA. Strain's paintings have helped to raise funds for many historical restoration projects and battlefield preservation organizations.
A number of historical private institutions and museums have on site displays featuring his work such as Thomas Jefferson's home Monticello, Charlottesville VA.... General Stonewall Jackson’s Headquarters Museum, Winchester VA... Kernstown Battlefield Museum, Kernstown VA... Belle Boyd’s Home and Museum, Front Royal VA... General Jubal Early Homeplace and Archaeological Site, Hardy VA... Museum of Fredericksburg, VA... The Texas Civil War Museum, Fort Worth TX... Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial visitor center, Colleville- sir-Mer, France. His paintings have also been featured on more than 50 magazine covers (including this one), in books, movies, and television programs. He is a featured artist for internationally known collector art companies the Bradford Exchange and the Franklin Mint for which he has created a Civil War Chess Set, several limited edition plate series, sculptures, and many other collectable items featuring his paintings.
During the last 40 years, the work of John Paul Strain has included commissioned pieces for the United States Army and for elected officials, the Pentagon, state capitals, and even the White House. To date, John Paul Strain Historical Art has sold over 90,000 pieces of limited edition art and original paintings.
Typically, John Paul Strain creates four paintings a year. He says he spends a “fair amount of time” researching the subjects and the stories behind his work, visiting historical sites and talking with people to whom the stories are beloved. Such was the case on his three visits to Cumberland. His last few visits were timed around Heritage Days but with the rescheduling of the date this year for September, he was unable to accommodate a trip in 2021 but hopes to be back to the area sometime soon.
“That area really is steeped in American history and it’s just fascinating,” he says. “The buildings, the people, and the connection it all has to some of these great moments in history….for anyone who paints history, follows history or just knows their history, Cumberland is a great place to be. It’s where a lot of our nation’s history happened, where it started.”
Note: Correspondent James Rada Jr. contributed to the research and background for this story.
Illustrations in this story courtesy of John Paul Strain. Much thanks to the artist for the use of this works which depicts true historical events in Allegany County, Maryland.