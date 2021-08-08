What’s Cooking
How to Turn your Kitchen into a Turn of the Century Tollhouse
Traditional Maryland and Americana Favorites
Truth be told, I live just a mile or two away from the historic tollhouse in Lavale. And maybe like you, every time I drive by it, I wonder what life was like for the people who lived here during that time. It always amazes me to hear that there were actual families who for years made that little house their own – they were the toll keepers – and they would come off their porch or from their front door to open the gate and collect a fee from travelers heading by wagon and later by motor on the National Highway.
I have a very clear memory of the first time I came to Maryland. Long before moving here permanently and setting up roots. My Mom and Dad thought it would be a fun idea to drive the National Highway from Ohio into Washington, D.C. I was only five years old but I remember that car ride like it was only last year. My Dad knew where he was going but my Mom kept the unfolded road map at the ready. I remember Dad telling Mom it was one road – Route 40 – and once we were on it, we just stayed on it – for hours and hours and hours and hours. I am sure there was a turnpike then but that would have been too easy for Patrick and Ginny Hand – for them half the fun of getting somewhere was the journey. And we Hand kids are all the better for those road trips. There are four of us --- yup, four kids headed to D.C. using the famous and scenic National Road – all four of ranging in age then from 5 to 12 in a station wagon with the wood paneling on the side and everything!
Who would have ever thought that years later I would actually live just off that same road? To imagine that when I was five years old on a summer vacation with my parents I actually drove by the very house I now live in – mind boggling how life works out sometimes, isn’t it?
At any rate, I thought to honor the families that grew up in toll houses all along the National Highway, I would offer up some recipes this month that might have been served or at least enjoyed by those tollhouse gatekeepers. And in memory of my parents, I threw in a cocktail I think they would appreciate if they were still with us. What parent with four children in a station wagon heading east to D.C. wouldn’t want a cocktail when they got to the motel?