I See Your True Colors…Shining Through
Five Years of Cumberland Pride
What other community event features drag queens in full haute couture, live music ranging from punk to country, and a mascot in a lumberjack outfit?
The Cumberland Pride Festival – celebrating the local LGBTQ+ community was founded by Jacqie McKenzie and a group of community volunteers and was first presented as a public event in 2016. Now in its fifth year, the Pride Festival this year will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2021.
Indeed, even a pesky pandemic didn’t keep the festival from happening in 2020 – albeit with some alterations.
“As an organization, we recognize how important Pride is to our community and are always looking for ways to be engaged, to keep our spirits up, and to spread pride,” Jacqie told Allegany Magazine last year when the decision was made that indeed nothing could hold back Pride. “Since deciding to reschedule for October, it’s helped us find the motivation to hold more events throughout the year.”
The Cumberland Pride Festival isn’t a single-day event. In previous years, the organizers have held film screenings and performances at the Cumberland Theatre, jazz events at Dante’s in Frostburg, and dance clubs at Mezzo’s and the Embassy Theatre leading up to the Sunday street fair. Certainly no one can argue that the Cumberland Pride Festival has become one of the year’s most talked about events. Besides offering a talented slate of musicians, dancers, and performers, the Sunday Street Fair has grown into a “place to be” to show off an array of rainbow fashions while reconnecting with friends. It is estimated that the event draws over 2,000 attendees yearly.
“Cumberland Pride isn’t going anywhere, we just have to get more creative,” Jacqie says. “We are meant to be together and we are looking for ways for us to be together when we can.”
Allegany Magazine correspondent Cassie Conklin helped contribute to this article.
The Cumberland Pride Festival can be found on Facebook. Organizers will be making announcements about additional events leading up the actual festival. Organizers can be reached at cumberlandpride@gmail.com.