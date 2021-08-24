Falling for Fall
Bedford Fall Foliage Festival
For more than 50 years, Bedford’s Fall Foliage Festival has attracted both visitors and locals alike. What started as an idea to bring more people to the community has blossomed into an event attended by over 70,000 guests each year. More than 400 exhibitors line the streets near Downtown Bedford with wares and tastes of the autumn season. The festival this year is scheduled for October 2-3 and October 9-10, 2021. For more information, visit https://www.bedfordfallfoliagefestival.com.
In All Her Glory
Autumn Glory Festival
The annual Autumn Glory Festival is a five-day celebration of autumn that celebrates the beauty of the local fall foliage. From Wednesday through Sunday, October 13- October 17 2021, the area offers a wide variety of things to do indoors or outdoors. The Festival includes two large parades, concerts, band competitions, art exhibits, and an antiques and craft show. https://www.visitdeepcreek.com/54th-annual-autumn-glory-festival for more information.
How Great Thou Art
The Mountain Maryland Artist Studio Tour
The Allegany Arts Council is pleased to present its 2021 Mountain Maryland Artist Studio Tours. Held October 24- October 25, 2021, the Artist Studio Tour program gives visitors the opportunity to visit artists’ studios, see their work process, and view their work in a more intimate experience. Visitors have the opportunity to select from participating artists from Allegany and Garrett Counties, and select those artists which appeal to them most. Spread over a two day period, visitors can visit as many, or as few, of the artists as they like. The tour is self-guided and makes for a great day of driving and exploring our area's scenic beauty. For more information on participating artists and locations this year, visit http://www.artsaleandtour.com.