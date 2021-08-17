Let’s Make a Del
The Return of Del Fest
Of all the festivals that have been most anticipated in our area, the triumphant return of DelFest with Del McCoury and the McCoury Family has got to be number one. The pandemic of 2020 caused a delay and then the eventual cancelation of the beloved event. This year, after a successful “Del Lite” appearance at Canal Place on their normal Memorial Day weekend, Del and the gang are back at the Fairgrounds – this year in September for one of the biggest music festivals north of Nashville.
DelFest is held at the beautiful Allegany County Fairgrounds in Cumberland. The festival originated from the desire to create a family-friendly music festival celebrating the rich legacy of McCoury Music while creating a forum for world-class musical collaborations and to showcase fresh new talent with a down-home feeling. Produced in association with High Sierra Music, DelFest will again offer a quality festival experience stamped with the unique McCoury touch. Personally chosen by Del, the Allegany County Fairgrounds serves as the perfect location for DelFest–nestled along the Potomac River in the scenic Appalachian Mountains. In addition to traditional stage sets by these world-class artists, attendees can again expect to see one-of-a-kind collaborations, special guest sit-ins, various tributes to Del McCoury and his musical legacy, intimate appearances, both at unique “playshops”—informal workshops where the emphasis will be on performance rather than instruction—and in late night indoor performances and picking sessions.
It’s the biggest musical party north of Nashville and this year, it celebrates its lucky 13th year in Allegany County, Maryland.
“I had played years before at the Rocky Gap Festival they used to have so I was familiar with Cumberland,” Del tells Allegany Magazine. “But when I saw the fairgrounds there and those mountains and that river, that was it. I didn't want DelFest anywhere else. As far as I was concerned, I just loved the location and that was it. “
And according to Del, Allegany County feels like a second home – and he missed the festival dearly in 2020 .
“You know, we told the people in town when we started all of this that we wanted to be a part of the community and we wanted to give back to the community and I hope we have done that. We just love it there,” he says. “Once we did the first year and then the second year, we knew we would stay there and help the festival grow and help the community out. Cumberland is a beautiful town. It's just a great little city with a lot going for it. It's just this beautiful spot in the mountains. We're home when we're in Cumberland.
As for the triumphant post-Covid comeback of DelFest for 2021?
“We're going to give you some great music and a great time. It's got some great stuff this year. Have you seen the line up? A lot of these groups are big or going to be really big. We get to book some people who give us a break with their prices because they know us and we work it out and bring them to Cumberland,” Del McCoury – now 82 – promises. “The McCoury band will do something everyday. And I got to tell you, I really feel for the people who come. Even when there is bad weather, they are still camping out and having a good time. It's all part of it. I look forward to it every year. I really do, man. It's so much more than I thought it ever would be. It just grows and grows every year. And I am just so tickled to death by it.
I'm so glad the people like it and the community loves it because we love the community. We plan to be a part of Cumberland for a long long time. As long as you all don't get sick of us.”
DelFest will be held September 23- September 26 at the Allegany County Fairgrounds. For tickets, line-up, DelFest Academy information and much more visit www.delfest.com