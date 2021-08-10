Lonaconing and Lefty
How a hometown hero was immortalized 50 years after his last pitch
The very first Most Valuable Player trophy ever awarded to an American League player is not in the Professional Baseball Hall of Fame. Instead, it is located in the local library of the hometown of the man for whom the prize was awarded.
The Baseball Writers’ Association of America began presenting the MVP award in 1931. That year, the American League trophy went to Philadelphia Athletics pitcher Robert Moses “Lefty” Grove. Grove, a native of Lonaconing, then gave his trophy to Lonaconing and the town proudly displays the award of its hometown hero in an exhibit dedicated to Grove at the local library.
“It scares me having it here,” says Debbie Hartman, the branch manager of the George’s Creek Regional Library of the 80-year-old trophy. “There’s no way to put an exact price on it. It was the first one, so there’s nothing to compare it to.”
Born in Lonaconing in 1900, Grove spent 17 seasons in Major League Baseball. Splitting his career between the Philadelphia Athletics and the Boston Red Sox, Grove amassed 300 wins, six All-Star selections, an A.L. MVP award, and two World Series titles.
In addition, he led the American League in E.R.A. nine times, in strikeouts seven times, and in wins four times, capturing the Major League Triple Crown on two occasions.
After retiring in 1941, Grove came back to “Coney” every offseason and took up permanent residence in the town for nearly two decades. In addition to his involvement in local politics and the youth baseball organization, to which he donated equipment and gave encouragement to the young players, Grove also operated a bowling alley and pool hall in town, appropriately named “Lefty’s Place,” where he proudly displayed autographed photos of some of baseball’s legendary players.
Despite having been a dominant professional athlete during his playing days, and since been considered one of the greatest pitchers to ever take the mound, there is relatively little advertisement in Coney of Grove’s connection to the town. But that all changed nearly six years ago when organizers put their collective heads together to erect a larger than life bronze statue of the Hall of Famer.
“An editorial in the Cumberland Times-News inspired me to bring to light another prominent item of historical value in the town of Lonaconing that few people outside of 'Coney' are aware of, and even fewer understand the historical significance of, namely, the 1931 American League MVP trophy that was awarded to Lefty Grove,” said Bucky Schriver, who spearheaded the statue project. “Lefty Grove played for the Baltimore Orioles, which was a minor league team at the time for five years (1920-1924). He was then sold to the Philadelphia Athletics for $100,500, which was more than the New York Yankees paid for Babe Ruth. The A’s made it to three consecutive World Series behind the pitching of Lefty Grove (1929-1931), winning two of them (’29 and ‘31). In 1931, Lefty’s record was 31-4.”
Schriver goes on to report that from the middle of 1930, until the end of 1931, Grove's won/loss record was "an amazing 46-4, which is the best 50 game stretch of any pitcher in history."
Seven relatives of the Hall of Famer still live in Lonaconing. A granddaughter resides in Ohio. All of them were consulted about the way the statue -- which is 110 percent of Lefty Grove's actual height.
Schriver says he believes Lefty would be personally embarassed by the attention because he was a man who didn't seek the spotlight, even at the height of his career.
“I think one of the reasons this was never done before was because he didn't make a big deal about his accomplishments.” he says. “He moved home, opened a bowling alley and rarely talked about baseball. He talked about hunting and fishing. And he gave his MVP trophy to his town”
“Being an athlete was a big risk during Lefty's time,” Schriver says. “There was no social security then. There was no baseball pension then. There were no big salaries like there are today. In fact, Lefty pitched 17 straight innings in a game once. Lefty made $250,000 over his entire career in baseball. It was almost a given that if you didn’t have a plan in place when you were put out to pasture as a player, you would go broke.”
Lefty Grove is one of only 24 pitchers to win 300 games or more. Of these 300, Grove has the best winning percentage, besting the record of even Cy Young, who is considered the “winningest pitcher in history.” Lefty Grove is one of only three pitchers in the last century to have won 30 games or more. He is also one of only three pitchers who have struck out the side on only nine pitches. Lefty Grove, with 10 ten pitches, struck out three of the greatest hitters in baseball (in one game): Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, and Bob Meusel.
Lefty Grove died in 1975 at the age of 75 and is buried in Frostburg Memorial Park.
“So when people ask why a Lefty Grove statue in Lonaconing? I ask why not. It only seems fitting for a man whom, in a Sports Illustrated baseball poll, was described as arguably, the greatest pitcher in baseball history,” says Schriver.