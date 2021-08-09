Paradise Lost?
Respect for the Past, A Heritage for the Present and a Warning for the Future
Allegany Magazine first ran this story in our June/July 2006 edition. To commemorate both our 15-year anniversary and a new beginning for the Heritage Days Festival, we present the encore and requested presentation of this article – which seems to be even timelier today that it was when it first ran 15 years ago.
They were driven out of the region, lost their homes, and gained the first of many burdens Europeans would force upon them over the following centuries. Nonetheless, they have left their mark in the stories and names of the state of Maryland.
Many places in Western Maryland take their names from Native American culture, including Allegany County itself. Allegany—which means “beautiful stream” is one name among many well-known Indian names in Maryland, including Catocin – meaning “speckled mountain,” Potomac “where goods are brought in,” and Chesapeake “great shellfish bay.” These places – so dear and dear to Marylanders – were originally given Native names that speak volumes about the geography and landmarks of the state. Yet the Indians themselves, whose descendants gave us these names, are scarcely still found in the region at all.
Indian and European contact in Maryland began around 1634, when King Charles I of England granted Lord Baltimore the area. From the 1740s through the two decades, many Indians in Maryland migrated north into Pennsylvania and New York because there was little regard for their well-being, and they were living in a system of borders that was contrary to their tribal beliefs.
Chief Will was among the few Natives who remained in Western Maryland after many of the natives moved west to Ohio and north in Pennsylvania and New York. He came into contact with the colonists around 1750. Will’s Mountain and Will’s Creek in Allegany County are named after the chief who originally knew the area and its geography as “Caiuctucuc.” Little else is known about Chief Will other than that he was friendly to the colonists and that, supposedly, the Indian gravesite at Will’s Knob is his final resting place.
The Shawnee also inhabited Allegany County but left the region in anticipation of the colonists in 1751. Evidence of their existence is found locally in the form of burial sites as well as the discovery of buried arrowheads and long bows.
Throughout the mid-1700s, Natives in the employed of the French attacked British settlers at Fort Cumberland. During this period, Maryland’s Governor Horatio Sharpe assessed the situation at the fort describing “Barbarians who have burnt houses and ravaged all the plantations in that part of the country. Parties of the Enemy appear within sight of Fort Cumberland every day and frequently in greater numbers than the Garrison consists of.” Prompted by these increasing attacks, many settlers in Western Maryland went back east to more populous regions.
Oddly enough, the largest migration of natives into Maryland occurred around the time of World War II. The Lumbee of North Carolina came to Baltimore in the 1940s seeking work inside that city. Currently, Baltimore County contains the largest number of Native Americans in Maryland because of this migration. Native American population in other counties is staggeringly low. According to the last census, Allegany County’s Native American population was only 31 people who still identified as Native.
The history of this forgotten culture and its contributions often remains only a brief scholastic footnote of American adolescence. The history of America’s original inhabitants is the logical starting point for a lesson on American history but in the classroom, American history is often taught rom the European perspective.
Native American inhabitants of Allegany County have also impacted the local folklore. The story of Lover’s Leap has been passed down as an oral tradition for years. The story is recalled as being an American Indian “Romeo and Juliet” story. Two Indians from rival tribes fell in love but their respective chiefs forbade their union. This prompted a romantic suicide pact and led the faithful couple to the Narrows. The two lovers allegedly leapt off the 1200-foot high cliff that overlooks Will’s Creek and the Old National Pike. True or not – the story has been passed down from one generation to the other.
The story of Jane Frazier is another instance where interaction with local Indian history had a lasting effect in Allegany County. Jane Frazier and her husband John, a Scottish gunsmith, settled near Evitt’s Creek and began construction on a shop with some of their neighbors around 1755. With Indian raids increasing at the time, it was necessary for John to start plying his trade. Indians captured Jane on her way to Cumberland. Over the next two years, she lived with the natives who had taken her near the Miami River in what is now Ohio. During the time she spent there, she was cared for by the natives and accepted as one of their own. She was in the early months of pregnancy when she was abducted and when Jane had her first son, the Indians planned to make the boy a chief had the child not died at the age of three months. Throughout this time, the natives had been steadily raiding other settlements. In their absence, Jane made her escape and found her own way back to Western Maryland – where she learned her family had assumed her dead and John had already remarried.
Another settler, Michael Cresap, had a somewhat ignoble relationship with Native Americans in Allegany County. Although it is denied by most historians, frontiersman Cresap was accused by Thomas Jefferson of starting Lord Dunmore’s War in 1774 which was a campaign led by John Murray Dunmore and a group of Virginians against Native Americans. The event that specifically sparked this conflict was said to be the massacre of the Logan family. Cresap also found in the war for America’s Independence and was an acquaintance of George Washington. His house still stands today and is now as the Irvin Allen/Michael Cresap museum in Oldtown.
In this book, Custer Died for Your Sins, Vine Deloria Jr., a Sioux who was born in South Dakota, writes of an Indian anecdote that simply and directly sums up the earliest interaction between Native Americans and Europeans. “It is said that when Columbus landed, one Indian turned to the other and said ‘well, there goes the neighborhood.’”
Today, there are but a few natives in our neighborhoods here in Allegany County. But their culture and remnants of their existence still surround us. There is much to learn from them if we would only take the time to look for this knowledge.