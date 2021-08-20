Tri State Concert Association
Photo Courtesy Tri State Concert Associations

Please Don’t Stop the Music

TriState Concerts Makes a Comeback

 

After more than a year of being shuttered thanks to the pandemic, the Tri-State Concert Assocation is making up for lost time with a series of spectacular live concerts planned for the rest of the year. It’s going to be busy but very musical season.  Check out this schedule:

Saturday, September 18, 2021

John Muellers’ Winter Dance Party

A Tribute to the Big Bopper, Buddy Holly and Ritchie Valens

Saturday, October 16, 2021

The Coasters

With Special guest Johnny Tillotson

 

Saturday, October 23, 2021

TBA 

Saturday November 13, 2021

Presenting Abba Mania

With Special guests Night Fever Tribute: A Tribute to the Bee Gees

Saturday, December 4, 2021

Christmas with Elvis

Matt Lewis as Elvis and the Long Live the King Orchestra

For tickets, locations of shows, or general information about one or all of the show listed above, call 301-876-4880 or visit www.tri-stateconcerts.com.

 The events listed here may be different than what appears in the August 2021 print edition of Allegany Magazine.  As of press time, the events in our printed version were accurate. However, since then, new COVID restrictions have changed locations and venues of the series and in some cases, the scheduling of the show itself.  Please log on to the Tri State Concert Association website for the most accurate information prior to making plans. 

