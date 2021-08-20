Please Don’t Stop the Music
TriState Concerts Makes a Comeback
After more than a year of being shuttered thanks to the pandemic, the Tri-State Concert Assocation is making up for lost time with a series of spectacular live concerts planned for the rest of the year. It’s going to be busy but very musical season. Check out this schedule:
Saturday, September 18, 2021
John Muellers’ Winter Dance Party
A Tribute to the Big Bopper, Buddy Holly and Ritchie Valens
Saturday, October 16, 2021
The Coasters
With Special guest Johnny Tillotson
Saturday, October 23, 2021
TBA
Saturday November 13, 2021
Presenting Abba Mania
With Special guests Night Fever Tribute: A Tribute to the Bee Gees
Saturday, December 4, 2021
Christmas with Elvis
Matt Lewis as Elvis and the Long Live the King Orchestra
For tickets, locations of shows, or general information about one or all of the show listed above, call 301-876-4880 or visit www.tri-stateconcerts.com.
The events listed here may be different than what appears in the August 2021 print edition of Allegany Magazine. As of press time, the events in our printed version were accurate. However, since then, new COVID restrictions have changed locations and venues of the series and in some cases, the scheduling of the show itself. Please log on to the Tri State Concert Association website for the most accurate information prior to making plans.