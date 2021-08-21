Ridin’ the Rails Again this Year
And it’s all coming in stages, coach
Special to Allegany Magazine
Photography courtesy Bill Merlavage/Merlavage Images
In March of 2020, the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad shuttered operations as the world was shaken by the far-reaching global impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic. But moving into 2021, it’s all systems go and full steam ahead for one of Western Maryland’s most popular tourist destinations.
The Western Maryland Scenic Railroad has been progressing through the 2021 season with reopenings occurring in seasonal changes. This allows the railroad to hire more staff and ease back into the routine of running one of the region’s premier tourist attractions.
Stage 1 was held over Memorial Day weekend with Diesel-hauled excursions. For the first time in two years, passengers were able to once again experience a three hour tour aboard the train with a 90-minute layover in Frostburg, for a total time of four and a half hours. The classes of service available are the Standard Coach, the new Deluxe Open-Air, Deluxe Coach, and the Overland Trail Club Car. Deluxe Coach and Deluxe Open-Air Passengers receive a complimentary snack and bottle of water. Club Car Passengers receive light Hors d’oeuvres, complimentary non-alcoholic beverages, and one complimentary beer or glass of wine. A commissary car was also available for passengers to purchase Souvenirs and Grab-N-Go snack items.
Stage 2 was the railroad’s “Grand Re-Opening” with Steam Locomotive no. 1309 and some new premium classes of service introduced in 2021.
Stage 3 is anticipated to occur in the fall when the WMSR expects to resume operation of its popular Dinner and Special Event trains. And while it has not yet been finalized, the railroad is anticipating the return of the popular Polar Express train again this Christmas season.
For the 2021 season, the WMSR has leased a double-decker 1955 Budd Dome Car. The stainless steel, air-conditioned car was built for the Great Northern Railway and seats 28 riders downstairs and 62 upstairs.
“This is going to be the first time having an open-air car and people are excited about that,” Bob Flanigan, Frostburg mayor and WMSR board member, said. “It’s a nice addition and it’s doing quite well, too. Then later this year we’re adding the dome car.”
“We are going to add services, and the dome car is part of that,” Flanigan said. “For some people coach service is all they need. But people plan this for their vacation and they are willing to pay for a better level of service and we want to accommodate them.”
“We are very excited to be back on the rails,” John Garner, scenic railroad CEO, said. “Ticket sales are moving along. There is a lot of interest there. We’ve had a lot of calls for our dinner train and our murder mystery and special programs.”
Garner said the special-themed trains will be brought back.
“Currently we have suspended dinner service because of COVID. But we are making our way back. We want to bring that back by September, October,” he said. “We are very excited and very thankful. We are looking to bring a lot of folks into Allegany County.”
The full schedule, more details about each class of service, and other pertinent information is posted on the company’s website. On operating days, passengers are asked to arrive at least 30 minutes prior to the departure of the train with their entire party. Passengers will be assigned to a specific train car and class of service but individual seating will be first-come-first-serve, not pre-assigned. As it is not possible to turn the train at Frostburg before the return journey, passengers will be required to swap seats to allow everyone an equal chance to experience the ride from both sides of the train.
This season, the return to “normal” operations may still feel a bit unusual as the WMSR will still be operating under whatever COVID-19 protocol measures from the State of Maryland are in place at the time.
“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome passengers again to experience a ride on our railroad. We are also extremely excited about the long-awaited debut of Steam Locomotive no. 1309 and the new experiences we have on offer for the very first time on our railroad,” says a public statement issues by the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad back when the first phase of the opening was underway in May. “The 2021 season promises to be an exciting one for us, the cities of Cumberland and Frostburg, and Allegany County as a whole. We hope you will come and join us this year. Stay tuned for more exciting developments to come.”
Cumberland Times-News Reporter Greg Larry contributed to this piece