Get Lit this Summer
A Face to Face Festival for Bibliophiles!
The Frostburg State University Center for Literary Arts is happy to announce that the 15th annual Western Maryland Independent Literature Festival will be in-person this year, taking place October 1-2 in Frostburg, Maryland. The Western Maryland Independent Literature Festival (Indie Lit) is an annual celebration of independent publishing, writing craft, and small press literature and its readers.
Interested parties are asked to email cla@frostburg.edu. Participants are asked to pregister for the event. The festival includes a variety of panel discussions, readings, and publisher displays, allowing everyone to enjoy the festival.
“As we get closer to the festival dates, more information will become available on the CLA webpage,” says Jordan Beachy, AmeriCorps Youth Academic Engagement Mentor for the Center for Literary Arts at Frostburg State University.
The center can also recommend accommodations at local hotels and bed and breakfasts that are partnering with the University for the Event.