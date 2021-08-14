The Grand Tour
When History Gets the Royal Treatment
An exclusive pictorial tour of life inside the Gordon Roberts House
Photography by Carisa Fazenbaker, Shane Riggs and Karen Morgan for Allegany Magazine
Imagine.
You employ servants who live and work out of your basement. You have one large room of your house – surrounded by sun porches – which you only use to entertain company on special occasions like parties and large dinners. Your children are tucked away in private nurseries as you enjoy a brandy by one of your many fireplaces. Nearby, a lively game of checkers from imported playing pieces is taking place in a sitting room and suddenly, you hear the strains of violin coming from the third floor. You grab that walking stick you purchased on one of your many overseas trips and walk the tapestry covered corridor to board your private manually operated elevator to investigate.
And yet, even with an opulent home like this, you are still considered middle class.
Such was life once in what is now one of Allegany County’s most prestigious and lovely museums – the Gordon Roberts House in Cumberland. Built shortly after the Civil War for Josiah Hance Gordon, this stately mansion by today’s standards sits at 218 Washington Street. A prominent attorney and eventual president of the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal, Gordon and his family lived in the house upon its completion for only 20 years. In 1889, W. Milnor Roberts purchased the property and moved his family inside. For the next 60 years, Roberts – an amateur violinist and work traveler – brought his own touches into the home – like electricity and modern plumbing. Several porches were enclosed and made into additional rooms. The kitchen in the cellar was brought upstairs for convenience sake and the family made this their home until 1953.
For the next three years, the impressive manor sat empty and alone. Then in 1956, the Allegany County Historical Society smartly purchased the property and began the work of turning it into an impressive tourist attraction. Once known as History House, the Gordon Roberts House – as it is known today – features a glimpse at what life and decorating was like 100 years ago.
Upon arrival today, guests are greeted by one of two costumed docents who offer up freshly steemed tea and cookies before winding through the Victorian era house.
The drawing room and the ballroom – with its antiqued red carpeting – is first. The room features tow step down windows that allowed guests a centennial ago and before there were French or sliding glass doors to walk onto the side porch. The ballroom also features a Knabe piano. Built in Baltimore, the piano during its heyday was second in class only to a Steinway. There are family portraits here of both the Gordon and Roberts families, and two paintings of Maryland Governor and First lady Lowndes. Lowndes was the only Governor of the Free State from Cumberland.
Winding through the home and seeing it as a warm living space and not as a historical landmark, the furniture and accessories are impressive. From dolls to books, doilies and quilts, pillows to pill boxes, the collections and their positions in the house are true to their time period and thoughtfully arranged. It looks as if the Roberts family is simply away on a holiday to Europe and due back at any moment.
A gaming sidebar with large carved animals sits in a foyer. A silver serving set in the dining room was once owned by the Shriver family in Cumberland – yes, it’s the same Shrivers related to the Kennedys. A ladies sitting room off the master suite on the second floor contains a rare kettle table. The basement scullery where the servants lived and worked has china pieces used on the B&O including a platter depicting a scene from the Narrows. The house has at least two glassware collections from Western Maryland’s many glass factories and a floral urn in the garden outside is from the former Queen City Station. Indeed, the garden is surrounded by a brick wall built as a gift from the Boy Scouts 25 years ago. Each brick was recycled from a former Cumberland beer brewery.
The Gordon Roberts House remains not just a building containing important treasures that speak to Western Maryland’s past but is in fact a three dimensional picture postcard of a way of life often worth a second, third or fourth visit.