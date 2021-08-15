The Great Heritage Days Makeover
Why there’s a “new look” and “new date” for Allegany County’s longest and biggest history fair
It’s the Western Maryland Festival that celebrates our heritage and our history. But now – in its 52nd year – Heritage Days in Cumberland has a heritage and a rich history all its own.
And this year, it is making a little history of its own. For the first time in 40 years, the date of Heritage Days has been changed. The festival was postponed entirely last year because of COVID-19 and pandemic restrictions.
Traditionally held in June, the Heritage Days committee made the decision to postpone – and not cancel – the annual event and the date was changed for its usual spot of mid-June to mid-September – for this year only. So far, the plans include the festival to June in 2022.
And this year, the “look and feel” of Heritage Days promises to be just a little different – with a return to the original design of the festival to be more about heritage and re-enactment and an appreciation of local history. Organized by the Allegany County Historical Society (ACHS), a new alliance of local heritage organizations has set an expanded four-day schedule of events for Cumberland’s long-running Heritage Days celebration in September that will include the Allegany Museum’s Whiskey Rebellion Reception and a new Wills Creek Muster reenactment event.
Fort Cumberland-based programming is planned for September 9-12. The boards of three local groups, Allegany Museum, the Allegany County Historical Society, and the Friends of Ashby’s Fort have coordinated these dates and will co-promote the area’s colonial history.
The new schedule of activities will begin with a kick-off dinner at 6:30 PM on Thursday, September 9th at Washington Street Headquarters of the Women’s Civic Club. The ticketed dinner will be hosted as a fund raiser by the Women’s Civic Club.
With premier East Coast reenactors committed to portray George Washington and other familiar American Colonial and Revolutionary personages, the new Wills Creek Muster will feature reenactors, demonstrators and sutlers from the period between 1750 and 1790. In addition to their encampment, four Wills Creek Muster activities are planned in association with Heritage Days.
• Military March Walkabouts through Prospect Square
• President Washington’s Whiskey Rebellion review of militia units
• Free Saturday period-style meal for muster participant, compliments of the host committee
• Sunday 18th Century in-kit service at 9 AM in historic Emmanuel Church
In line with the itinerary planned for the original date in June, the September Heritage Days will maintain the same schedule. The street festival will take place on Saturday and Sunday with live entertainment on Washington Street, traditional Heritage Days food and craft vendors, a new downtown “Touch The Truck” free children’s event, a Baltimore Street car show and an 18th Century Market and Fair on the grounds of Emmanuel Episcopal Church and the Masonic Temple.
Groups represented on the expanded Heritage Days Committee include the Allegany County Historical Society acting as the umbrella event nonprofit sponsor, Allegany Museum, Allegany County Library System, Woman’s Civic Club of Cumberland, Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Downtown Cumberland Business Association, City of Cumberland and the Downtown Development Commission.
Over the years, Heritage Days has evolved from a simple breakfast that featured a guest speaker on the topic of local history, to tours of local historical sites, to the multi-street festival that it is today. At one time, Heritage Days was the largest outdoor street vendor event in the State of Maryland.
For more information, a list of vendors and a map of the festival grounds, visit www.heritagedaysfestival.com.